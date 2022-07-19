Shop Beetlejuice on Broadway Shirts, Souvenirs & More In The BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Check out these Beetlejuice sweaters, tees, tanks and more.

Jul. 19, 2022  

Shop official merchandise from Beetlejuice on Broadway in the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop featuring the It's Showtime Striped Hoodie, Sandworm Beanie, Recently Deceased Notebook, Sucks Yes Shot Glass, Dead Mom Enamel Pin and more!

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

The smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. BEETLEJUICE returned triumphantly to Broadway with performances on April 8, 2022, at the Marquis Theatre.

It's Showtime Striped Hoodie from BeetlejuiceIt's Showtime Striped Hoodie

This hoodie features a design of the show's logo on the front left-hand chest side, a black and white striped hoodliner and the show's memorable line, "It's Showtime" on the back.

Sandworm Beanie from Beetlejuice

Sandworm Beanie

Stay cozy in this black and white striped beanie with solid fold over band and the Beetlejuice Sandworm embroidered on the front.

Women's Fitted Showtime Raglan from Beetlejuice

Women's Fitted Showtime Raglan

This women's three-quarter sleeve fitted raglan tee features an It's Showtime text design on the front and the show's logo on the back.

Beetlejuice Day-O Face Mask from Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Day-O Face Mask

Take Beetlejuice with you wherever you go with this 3-layer mask featuring bananas and your favorite song title.

Recently Deceased Notebook from BeetlejuiceRecently Deceased Notebook

Write it all down in your new Beetlejuice journal featuring a "Handbook for the Recently Deceased" design.

Sucks Yes Shot Glass from Beetlejuice

Sucks Yes Shot Glass

Every success begins with Sucks! Take this inspiration with you whether you're out with friends or singing Day-O at a dinner party.

Unisex Beetle Joggers from Beetlejuice

Unisex Beetle Joggers

These 100% cotton vintage wash unisex joggers feature the show's logo and beetle. Ribbed cotton cuff and waistband, drawstring at waist.

Dead Mom Enamel Pin from Beetlejuice

Dead Mom Enamel Pin

Display your love for Lydia's song to her mother with this Dead Mom pin! This enamel pin features the song's name Dead Mom upon an orange banner that wraps around a red heart accented by a green beetle and a orange leaved flower.

Beetlejuice Striped Socks from BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice Striped Socks

Get comfy in these black and white striped socks, complete with Beetle and Juice on each foot so you never forget the name.

Showtime Logo Hat from BeetlejuiceShowtime Logo Hat

Keep the sun out of your eyes with this black dad hat with the Beetlejuice logo embroidered on front, a beetle embroidered on the side, and "It's Showtime!" embroidered on the back.

