Shiqi Zhong Comes to Carnegie Hall

Shiqi Zhong, a rising star of Chinese young percussionist, founder of RQ Music Entertainment, music director of Huamei Art School music andContemporary Music program director of New York Big Apple Music Festival, 2019 Top 30 under 30 elite selected by All American Chinese Youth Federation.Graduated from the middle school of China conservatory and The Juilliard Pre-College, The Curtis Institute of Music and Yale School of Music.

Mr.Zhong began his percussion journey at age of three and soon was recognized as a "percussion prodigy" in his native hometown, Nanjing, China.As a percussion soloist, he began to perform on stage at the age of five. At age of seven, performed many times on behalf of the Chinese Culture Bureau with Nanjing Little Red Flower Art Troupe, where he served as a leading performer and premiered the piece - "Fun Drum". At age of ten, Mr.Zhong performed many concerts and toured in China for the purpose of culture exchange on behalf of the middle school of China Conservatory. Mr. Zhong's solo performances has been heard in many countries, such as United States, Singapore, South Africa, Mauritius, etc.

As an orchestral percussionist, Mr.Zhong had collaborated with a number of world class conductors, including Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Michael Tilson Thomas, Osmo Vänskä, Vladimir Mikhailovich Jurowski, Rossen Milanov and so on.

Mr. Zhong has been a prize winner and finalists in several competitions, including the 2015 Modern Snare Drum Competition, the 2013 PAS KoSA Marimba Competition(First Prize), the 2011 International Chinese Marimba Competition(First Prize), the 2008 Jiangsu Province "Music Cup" Competition (Second Prize), and the 2007 Beijing Folk Music Competition (Sunshine Award). As a composer, Mr.Zhong performed his original composition, The Drum Moves the Heart, at the International Chinese Arts Festival in 2009.

On Dec 27, 20:00PM, 2019, Weill Hall of Carnegie Hall, multi-percussionist Shiqi Zhong will give a solo percussion recital presented by the Paulus Hook Music Foundation in the United States. The program features works by Alexej Gerassimez, Mongo Santamaría, John Psathas, Jorge Cardoso and Per Nørgård. Two world premieres by Chinese composers Heng Liu and Lu Wang(dk)combine electronic music with live percussion and visual arts designs by Yiyao Nie.

More information:https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2019/12/27/Shiqi-Zhong-Percussion-0800PM





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You