Meet the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY, Now Playing on Broadway

Denee Benton - Paulina Denee is a Critics Choice and Tony Award-nominated actress celebrated for her dynamic and commanding performances across screen and stage. She currently stars as Peggy Scott in HBO’s critically acclaimed, Emmy and SAG-nominated series “The Gilded Age,” now in production for its fourth season. Benton received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Supporting Actress for her work on the series, and the internet has dubbed her character Peggy “the people’s princess” for her quiet resilience and trailblazing spirit. Benton’s recent film credits include starring roles in Shatara Michelle Ford’s Dreams in Nightmares, which premiered to critical acclaim at Berlinale 2025, and Tender Thoughts, which premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. Her talent has also shone in projects such as Richard Curtis’ romantic comedy Genie on Peacock, opposite Melissa McCarthy and Paapa Essiedu, and the independent feature Our Friend alongside Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. She also delivered a memorable performance as Ruby in Lifetime’s award-winning cult classic series "UnREAL." This fall, Benton will make her exciting return to the stage in School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play in September, and will also be featured in two standalone concerts in August and November. She made her Broadway debut as Natasha in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, earning nominations for the Tony, Drama League, Theatre World, and Lilly Awards, as well as recognition on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. Her Broadway career showcases remarkable versatility, with standout roles as Eliza in Hamilton, Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon, Susan in tick, tick…BOOM!, and Cinderella in the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of Into the Woods. A sought-after presence in the fashion world, Benton has attended the prestigious Met Gala and has worn custom garments by Prabal Gurung and Bach Mai and has been profiled by The Cut, WWD, and Vogue. She was recently featured in Thom Browne’s FW2025 campaign, and has been seen front row at Marc Jacobs, Diotima, and Kallmeyer shows at New York Fashion Week. A proud graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, Benton continues to captivate audiences with her exceptional range, magnetic stage presence, and dedication to her craft.

Patina Miller - Eloise Amponsah Patina stars as Raquel “Raq” Thomas in the hit STARZ series "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," currently airing its fifth and final season. Miller also voices Sera in the acclaimed adult animated musical comedy "Hazbin Hotel," which premiered in January 2024. In 2022, she made her highly anticipated return to Broadway in the critically acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods, earning rave reviews for her performance as the Witch. She previously played the role in the Hollywood Bowl production in 2019. The production marked her first Broadway appearance in eight years since winning the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. For Into the Woods, Miller also received a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and a nomination for the Distinguished Performance Award at the 89th Annual Drama League Awards. In 2021, Miller appeared in The Many Saints of Newark, the feature-film prequel to "The Sopranos." She made her feature film debut as Commander Paylor in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014) and reprised the role in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015), starring alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Julianne Moore, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Miller’s acclaimed Broadway career includes a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical, and a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award. She has also been recognized as a Drama League Award honoree and a Fred and Adele Astaire Award nominee.

Erin Morton - Nana Broadway debut! Mississippi native, most recently played Martha Dunnstock in the Off-Broadway revival of Heathers The Musical (Lortel and Drama Desk nominations); Thank you to Mom, Dr. Keyona, Makenzy, Cade, Annïe and my Nicolosi & Co. family for their unwavering love and support.

Jasmine Amy Rogers - Ericka Jasmine Amy Rogers is a Tony Award-nominated actress for her Broadway debut in the titular role in Boop! The Musical, garnering “a star is born” acclaim. She also received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards for her performance, along with Drama League and Chita Rivera nominations. She is currently appearing in the revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, earning Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Drama League and Lortel nominations. This spring, she made her Carnegie Hall debut as Ado Annie in Oklahoma! and starred as Queenie in the Encores! production of The Wild Party (Drama League nomination). Regional credits include Jelly’s Last Jam (Pasadena Playhouse), The Wanderer (Paper Mill Playhouse), Becoming Nancy (Alliance Theatre) and the national tour of Mean Girls. Her screen credits include Evil (Paramount+).

Heather Alicia Simms - Headmistress Francis Heather was last seen on Broadway in the Tony-nominated hit Purlie Victorious as Missy Judson. Ms. Simms was notably a member of the original cast of the Pulitzer Prize-winning production Fairview which premiered at Soho Rep and later TFANA. She is also very proud of her time at The Signature Theatre under Lynn Nottage’s residency with the plays Fabulation and By The Way, Meet Vera Stark for which she won a 2019 Obie Award. Ms. Simms’ other notable appearances were in the world premiere production of Barbecue (The Public Theater, followed by a production at The Geffen); born bad (Soho Rep); Richard III (NYSF); Trouble in Mind (Hartford Stage); Breath, Boom (Playwrights Horizons); The Correspondent (Rattlestick); The Exonerated (The Culture Project/UK). Select Broadway: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, A Raisin in the Sun. Ms. Simms’ television credits include a recurring role on the CBS series “Sheriff Country,”“Miss Governor,” “The Equalizer,” “The Kings Of Napa,”“Swarm,” “Single Drunk Female,” “Marvel’s Luke Cage,”“Bull,” “High Maintenance,” “The Last O.G.,” “Broad City,” “Seven Seconds,” and “Law & Order.” Select film credits include Vampires vs. The Bronx, Red Hook Summer, The Nanny Diaries, and Broken Flowers. She is an award-winning voiceover artist whose work can be heard in various commercials and audiobooks. Awards and Affiliations: Fox Foundation Fellowship Recipient Round 4, Audie Award; The Actors Center; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Education: Tufts University, B.A., Columbia University, MFA.

Jordan Rice - Mercy Jordan is an actress from Atlanta, GA. She began training at the Youth Ensemble of Atlanta, where she fell in love with all things performing. At age 11, she made her film debut in Ava DuVernay’s Selma. Her recent work includes portraying Marie Ndiaye in the Broadway Tour of Jaja's African Hair Braiding, which earned her a Helen Hayes Award nomination in 2025. Other notable work of hers includes Jackie Carson in the Apple TV+ Series "Swagger" and Dylan in the rom-com One True Loves. She’s been recognized as a 2024 Southeast Emmy nominee for Talent Performance and a 2020 YoungArts Theatre Winner. Rice is the founder of More To See Productions, LLC, a film and tv production company focused on bringing stories from marginalized communities to the screen.

Nia Otchere-Sarfo - Gifty Nia just wrapped a recurring guest star on “Murder Bot” for Apple. Nia has been a part of two MOCAP video games for Sony, and is a graduate of USC where she received her BFA in musical theater. Nia had the pleasure of working with 10 AFI directors on their short form content creation class. She will star in all 10 films which will spread throughout the festival season. She also recently starred in Stephen Schwartz’s workshop musical Call Me From The Grave at The Wallis Annenberg. Nia is represented by Thruline and Buchwald.

Lucia Aremu - Ama Lucia is a Nigerian-born actor from Houston, Texas and is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut with School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play! Regional: Cold War Choir Practice (Trinity Rep), Becky Nurse of Salem (Trinity Rep). MFA: Brown/Trinity Rep. Lucia is grateful to God, her family and friends for all their love and support.

Onyi Aba - Understudy Onyi is is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut in School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play. Born in Nigeria, Onyi is a Los Angeles–based actress whose credits span stage and screen. Outside of performing, she enjoys playing tennis, staying active and contributing to cancer research. She is grateful to her family, friends and team who have supported her on this journey.

Victoire Charles - Understudy Born and raised in NYC to proud Haitian immigrants. Theatre: Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (Broadway and regional tour); Golden Age (MTC); Ruined (MTC, Intiman Theatre, Geffen Playhouse); Moby Dick Rehearsed; The Tempest (The Acting Company, Group 35); Intimate Apparel (Portland Stage Company); The Comedy of Errors (Shakespeare Theatre Company). TV: “New Amsterdam” (NBC), “FBI” (CBS), “Pretty Little Liars” (HBO Max), “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (NBC). Training: Fordham University: College at Lincoln Center & NYU Graduate Acting Program.