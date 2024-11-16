Shenandoah University's WAITRESS Star Lauren Honderd Takes Over Our Instagram

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Go inside theÂ collegiate premier of Waitress at Shenandoah University on our Instagram Story!

Musical Theatre studentÂ Lauren Honderd â€“ who plays Dawn in the production â€“ will be taking over our Instagram today, November 16. Follow along on our Story here!

AboutÂ Lauren Honderd

Lauren Honderd (she/her) is a senior at Shenandoah Conservatory pursuing her BFA in Musical Theatre. She is from Denver, Colorado (a former competitive skier), and is immensely grateful for her professors, training, and performing opportunities at Shenandoah including A CHORUS LINE (Judy Turner), INTO THE WOODS (Lucinda), PIPPIN (DC/Swing), SWEET CHARITY (U/S Ursula/Ensemble). She is wrapping up her performing experience at SU with Dawn in the collegiate premier of WAITRESS.

Recent Professional Credits include; CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG (The Baroness), MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (Helen Hubbard), ANYTHING GOES (Virtue, Angel #4), and more.

When not performing, Lauren is a passionate choreographer for all ages and works with schools as well as local dance studios to choreograph routines and full length musicals; Credits include SHREK, LEGALLY BLONDE, MAMMA MIA, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, BRIGHT STAR, and more.