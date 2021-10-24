Shakespeare After Dark Returns With MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHIN'

Shakespeare After Dark is back at the Improv Asylum NYC after a sold out first show! Directed by Ilan Kaplan, Much Ado About Nothin' brings its audience back to the roots of Shakespeare: potty humor and dick jokes.

This production answers the question we've all been wanting the answer for: what if Shakespeare wrote a play set in the 70's? This cast of actors and improvisors set out on a mission to find out, creating a raunchy and rollicking show that might make ol' Willy roll in his grave!

Featuring the talents of: Ilan Kaplan, Lucy Lewis, Melissa Ulloa, Alejandro La Rosa, Steve Whyte, Billy Soco, Isaac Beauchamp, Caleb John Cushing, Ryan Joseph Swartz, Eden Ohayon, and Max Bank.

Much Ado About Nothin' is scheduled for November 8th. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.seetickets.us/event/Much-AdoAboutNothin-930PM/449128