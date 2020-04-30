Shaina Taub, Max Veron, and More Join Lineup For Rattlestick's NEW SONGS NOW IN YOUR LIVING ROOM

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater has announced the line-up for New Songs Now in Your Living Room. This free unplugged concert series gives inventive songwriters the opportunity to test out new material in a low-key, fun environment. Every Thursday in May, two composers will share selections of their work, followed by a conversation with the artists to demystify the songwriting process.

New Songs Now in Your Living Room kicks off on May 7 with three-time Drama Desk nominee Max Veron (The View UpStairs, KPOP) and 2020 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Rona Siddiqui (Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan). Pulitzer Prize-finalist, playwright, composer, and actor Eisa Davis (Bulrusher) and Emmy-nominated songwriter and performer Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night, The Devil Wears Prada) share work on May 14. Grammy-nominated songwriter Jamie Floyd (The King's Wife) and songwriting brothers Daniel and Patrick Lazour (We Live in Cairo) will be featured on May 21. Closing out the concert series on May 28 are actor and singer-songwriter Grace McLean (In The Green, Great Comet) and performance artist and songwriter Rotana (Alien of Extraordinary Ability).

"Hearing songwriters share new material and speak about their work can often be an intimate and moving experience," says Rattlestick Playwrights Artistic Director Daniella Topol. "In the past, we've encouraged our audiences to picture themselves inside an artist's living room, and now, here we literally are! Everyone at Rattlestick and Rosalind Productions is grateful to these artists for courageously sharing their work in this intimate way."

New Songs Now in Your Living Room will stream live on YouTube every Thursday in May at 8pm. Online reservations are required. Please visit rattlestick.org for more information.





