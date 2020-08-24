Shadow Star Announces Masterclass With Nic Rouleau

The masterclass will take place on Zoom on Saturday, September 12th, 2020.

Shadow Star, a mobile app specializing in one-on-one mentoring sessions, is excited to announce their next Masterclass with Broadway's Nic Rouleau! The one-day masterclass will take place virtually over Zoom on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 from 1:00-3:30pm EST. More information can be found at https://www.shadowstarnyc.com/zoom-masterclasses.

Nic is best known for his record-breaking run in the "The Book of Mormon" where he played Elder Price for over 2500 performances. He began in the Broadway company as the original Standby for Andrew Rannells and later took over the role. Nic then went on to star in the original Chicago sit-down production, opposite Ben Platt as Elder Cunningham, and later joined the London company on the West End. After performing Elder Price for 6.5 years in Chicago, on tour, in London and on Broadway, Nic most recently went on to open the First National Tour of "Hello, Dolly!" starring Tony-winner Betty Buckley. On television, Nic was featured on the 2012 Tony Awards live broadcast ringing Ricky Martin's doorbell in the opening number alongside Neil Patrick Harris and the rest of his "The Book of Mormon" castmates. He was also seen as Daddy's Boy in "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Season 1 on Netflix. Nic was born and raised in the Bay Area of California. When he was introduced to a local children's theatre at 8 years old, he got bitten by the acting bug and never looked back. He went on to perform in as many shows as he could in the Bay Area before heading off to college at NYU in New York City. Nic attended the Steinhardt School where he received a Bachelor's of Music degree in Musical Theatre. Nic loves to work with aspiring actors looking to break into the business, whether that be via a coaching or a masterclass, or just a good chat over a cup of coffee. Nic recognizes there is no "one path" to success in this business. It's about putting yourself out there, taking chances, and working hard. Oh...and being nice!

In their special Master Class Intensives, students will work on song interpretation, audition technique, and how to connect to their material as well as in-depth discussions on the many different facets of the industry. Their instructors mentor the students about what it is like from start to finish on how to be successful as a professional performing artist. From getting the audition, to how to prepare, what to wear, being in the room, callbacks, rehearsals, stepping on stage, what to say to agents and casting directors, insider industry etiquette, all the do's and don'ts, and so much more. The Instructors work with each student individually on their material and help them learn their own process of how to get where they need to be to always do their best work. They want to make sure their students know all the things they wish they knew when they were just starting out so that they can get to where they want to be more successfully. Their Mentors have all starred on Broadway, so students will learn from the very best and take this experience and first hand knowledge with them for the rest of their lives.

