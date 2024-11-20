Seth Rudestky & James Wesley and Kelsey Louie Will Receive Awards at the New York City Gay Men's Chorus 25th Anniversary Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus will celebrate its 45th Sapphire Anniversary Season and its 25th Silver Anniversary Gala. The first Honorees have been announced: Seth Rudestky & James Wesley with the Arts in Action Award , which is given to an artist who found success in their field and then used that success to inspire change, usually in the LGBT community and beyond. Kelsey Louie – Gary Miller Award which is given to someone who has made a significant contribution to LGBTQ community and is named after the first conductor of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus. The award is given to honor those whose work has created lasting, measurable, and sustainable change in the LGBTQ+ community over time.

The annual Gala benefit, Harmony will be on Monday, March 31, 2025, at the Edison Ballroom at Hotel Edison (240 West 47th Street NYC) beginning at 6:30 pm. The Gala begins with an open bar, then a three-course dinner, and entertainment with performances from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and some friends from Broadway! Also, the various Honoree Awards (others to be announced at a later date) will be presented. There is also a live and silent auctions for this event of the season.

Seth Rudestky & James Wesley raise funds, spirits, and dedication to community outreach by doing what they do best - gathering their friends from Broadway, film, and television and putting on shows! They created Your Kids, Our Kids whose focus was on children's support. They have expanded to create additional projects Broadway for Orlando, Concert for America and Stars in the House. Their recent production of VOICES: Stars for Foster Kids has united celebrities, musicians, and everyday people to support older foster youth, celebrated their 10th anniversary.

Kelsey Louie has nearly 20 years in non-profit healthcare and youth support – including 7 years as CEO of GMHC and currently CEO of The Door/Broome Street Academy – supporting youth to become successful in school, work and life.

More than just a fundraiser, Harmony is a celebration of the power that music has to bring people together, build community, celebrate diversity, advocate for change. The Gala raises critical funds to support artistic and life-enhancing Programs.

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus is now in its 45th season continuing its mission to entertain, educate, and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. With over 260 members NYCGMC performs through the boroughs of New York City and beyond. The Youth Pride Chorus, continues to empower youth ages 13-21 and reaches out to the local school community. Tonewall a cappella group spreads a unique sound to intimate and large receptions, showing the diversity of the organization.

Harmony benefit begins at 6:30 pm. The evening includes a cocktail hour, 3-course seated dinner, honorary awards, live auction, and special entertainment. For Sponsorships to this Fantastic Anniversary Celebration, as well for further Information please contact Jim Vivyan at Harmony@bapany.org

Tickets are available NOW for Harmony and can be purchased by going to nycgmc.org