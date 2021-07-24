Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Set Sail to Bermuda With Your Favorite Broadway Stars - April 9, 2022

pixeltracker

Tickets on Sale Now!

Jul. 24, 2021 Â 
Set Sail to Bermuda With Your Favorite Broadway Stars - April 9, 2022

Don't miss your chance to be a part of this special five-night theatrical adventure sailing on the beautiful Norwegian Gem from New York to Bermuda, April 9 - 14, 2022. Your dream Broadway vacation will be filled with meet and greets, nightly themed theatrical concerts starring the best and brightest on Broadway, interactive insights into the craft of theater, chances to perform live in front of fellow fans and so much more!

Along with the incredible list of Broadway stars and luminaries already joining in 2022, Kristin Chenoweth has been added to The Broadway Cruise lineup!

Book tickets HERE!


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet

More Hot Stories For You