Serge Clivio to Release SERGE AND FRIENDS Studio Album

Singer, Songwriter and Recording Artist, Serge Clivio will release his new album, SERGE AND FRIENDS (Vol. 1-3): The Recording Sessions, due out on June 28th. The full-length album will feature a variety of guest artists, fondly referred to as Serge's friends, from the first three sold-out live shows.

The 14-track album includes hand-picked selections, showcasing favorite moments from the first three volumes of the live concert series. Recorded live at the legendary The Bunker Studio A in Brooklyn, New York, the album spans different musical decades and genres as Serge duets with featured vocalists, his friends and live show special guests. Mike Stapleton, Serge's Music Supervisor and frequenter of Broadway orchestra pits (most recently the Tony Award-nominated Days of Wine and Roses), returns to serve as Music Supervisor. Clivio and Stapleton serve as lead producers on this album, a first for both.

Michael Mahady, Jessica Kundla, Drew Arisco, Alia Hodge, Daniel Scott Walton, Hannah Joy, Alexa Lebersfeld, David Merino and Mike Stapleton all steal guest spot collaborations.

Notably, Clivio has partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering to be sure all streaming proceeds are donated directly to their Cancer Research Center, an institution that helped save Serge's life just a few years ago. To date, the "Serge and Friends" series has raised over $35,000 for Cancer Research.

You can PRE-SAVE THE ALBUM, anywhere you find music. To keep up with Serge's latest announcements, you can follow him on social media @sergeclivio.

ABOUT SERGE:

Originally hailing from Boston, MA, Serge Clivio has been sharing his voices with audiences ever since he can remember. With a soul/rock-infused pop sound, Serge enjoys a diverse set of genres and artists.

A Musical Theatre major in college, Serge attended the Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Since then he has performed on professional stages around the country, landed a record deal, released multiple singles, an EP and a full-length album. His 2022 debut LP, JOY, was a holiday record built off of hope and inspiration from his personal life in the previous year. JOY was met with strong reviews and boosted live concert shows, raising over $10,000 for cancer research.

Serge's live performances prove that he refuses to hide behind studio edits. Most notably, his "Serge & Friends" series is dubbed a "New York staple" year after year. All proceeds are donated to Memorial Sloan Kettering's Research Center.