See What's Coming to QED DECEMBER 11–17

Here are some of the highlighted events coming to QED from Dec. 11-17, including: flex your modeling knowledge with host Selena Copock at 1990's Supermodel Show: Quiz + Tribute (Dec. 11); fat-positive comedy with hosts Glo & Lo at Bertha's Big Fat Pool Party (Dec. 12); dramatic readings of comedians' childhood journals at Dear Diary (Dec. 13); an afternoon of events for parents and kids, including singing your favorite holiday songs at Momally Presents: Holiday Sing-Along and adult comedy for parents and kids, Baby & Me Comedy (Dec. 14); a rare chance for a hands-on viewing of 1950s-era "stereo" 3D photography at Midcentury Stereopanorama with host Eric Drysdale (Dec. 14); intersectionally-aware comedy at The Revolution (Dec. 14); madcap comedy and mystery with improv duo Chandler Dean and Just Lunning, along with special guests, at On the DL (Dec. 15); and, much more!

i??WED, DEC 11 @ 7:30PM



1990's Supermodel Show: Quiz + Tribute

Are you a superfan of George Michael's iconic "Freedom" video? Did you dream of eating at the Fashion Cafe along with your besties, the "owners" Naomi, Christy, Elle, and Claudia? Do you have strong opinions about the cultural shift from the era of the big-haired Supermodel to the times of androgynous, waif models? Then come out to 1990's Supermodel Show: Quiz + Tribute show, hosted by Selena Coppock.



WED, DEC 11 @ 9PM



Frank Conniff's Open Riff Night

Frank Conniff (TV's Frank on Mystery Science Theater 3000) hosts this fun live riffing show where YOU get to riff on clips of awful movies! Anyone can sign up, just like an open mic, to riff on short films in groups of three. Whoever is deemed the best riffer by Frank and guest judges get to riff with Frank at the end of the night!



THUR, DEC 12 @ 7:30PM



Bertha's Big Fat Pool Party

Being Fat crosses every intersection of life. Regardless of race, sexuality, gender, religion, or any other identifier, Fatphobia is lurking in shadows ready to make you feel like shit at any given moment. This show is taking back that narrative and celebrating all things fat. Laugh along with your hosts Glo & Lo in an evening featuring FATbulous performers sharing their best stories, songs, and whatever the hell else they want.



THUR, DEC 12 @ 9PM

Neato Bedito

Fun and flamboyant hosts Babe Parker and Davey Stevey Dave host a variety show of stand-up comedy acts with some unusual surprise guests. It's the only comedy show that is neato and also bedito.



FRI, DEC 13 @ 7:30PM

White Sauce Hot Sauce

Aaron Zarabi hosts one of Astoria's hottest and most diverse comedy shows, featuring comics from Netflix, Comedy Central, and your Instagram feed. White Sauce Hot Sauce - comedy satisfaction from the streets to the stage!



FRI, DEC 13 @ 9:30PM

Dear Diary

Comics are funny; sure, but how did they get that way? Delve deeply into the past with QED comedian Maggie Lalley, as she hosts a dramatic reading of several comedians' childhood journals. Laughter inevitable. Discomfort guaranteed.



SAT, DEC 14 @ 3PM

Baby & Me Comedy

Join nationally touring stand-up comedian and Astoria mom Caitlin Brodnick as she hosts an afternoon of adult comedy for parents and babies (think Cry Baby Cinema meets live stand-up comedy). Come enjoy a few drinks, adult company, and stand-up comedy from some of New York's best comedians; and still be home before bedtime. Changing table and room for strollers will also be available!



SAT, DEC 14 @ 7:30PM

The Revolution

Welcome to The Revolution, featuring NYC's most hilarious and intersectional AF veterans of comedy with an emphasis on women-identifying, racially diverse, and queer performers. It's time for a new kind of comedy.



SAT, DEC 14 @ 11PM

Laughter Hours

Laughter Hours is a weekly late night Stand Up Show. It's the perfect way to end your Saturday night in the Astoria Ditmars area. Free show when you make a purchase from QED.



SUN, DEC 15 @ 7PM

Real Housewives Trivia

Come put your Bravo knowledge, your Shannon Beador scholarship, and your Vanderpump expertise to the test and win amazing prizes at this Housewives Trivia Game! Play solo or on a team (max 5)! Past categories have included: Franchise Deep Dive, All About Ramona, Say It Forget It - Write It Regret It, and Bravo Mix-tape. Come whoop it up with your fellow Housewife Historians. Dr. Moon recommends it.



SUN, DEC 15 @ 8:30PM

On the DL

"On the DL" is a 12-minute mystery solving squad! Chandler Dean, Just Lunning, and special guests form a madcap, off-kilter, stream-of-consciousness improv duo who have never met a clue they couldn't riff about aimlessly.



MON, DEC 16 @ 8PM

Match: Lit presents BARDcore Reading Series

One director, one cast, one week to rehearse, and one chance to perform a Shakespeare classic! Enjoy a bit of the canon while we host and provide refreshments, a little games and trivia, and overall a better alternative to your average Monday night. The Dec. 16 performance will feature The Winter's Tale, directed by Andrew Oppmann.





CLASSES / EVENTS

SAT, DEC 14 @ 10AM

Momally Presents: Holiday Sing-Along

Get out your ugly Christmas sweaters and warm up your fa-la-la-la-las for the Momally Astoria Holiday Sing-along! We'll provide the jingle-bells and candy canes and all the lyrics you need to sing your heart out. Kids are free so please bring the whole family!



SAT, DEC 14 @ 12PM

Midcentury Stereopanorama

Look and see the 1950s in 3D! For the last 20 years, writer and comedian Eric Drysdale has been collecting photographs from the 1950s taken by amateurs with the Stereo Realist 3-dimensional camera system. This remarkable technology was something like the '50s version of virtual reality, pairing Kodak's Kodachrome film with a precision viewer to deliver uncannily realistic, full-color, three-dimensional images. Think of it as an IMAX View-Master. Eric has narrowed his collection of tens of thousands of these amazing images to about 150 of the best, and you'll see them the way they were meant to be seen - in fully-restored high-quality vintage stereoscopic viewers. Previous guests have called the show "haunting," "amazing ... the images are still with me," and "a once-in-a-lifetime experience." Strictly limited to 12 guests.



SAT, DEC 14 @ 12PM

Intro to Podcasting - 2-Hr Workshop

Chris Gersbeck and Colin Fitzgerald lead a 2-hour intro to podcasting that will cover common topics like: coming up with an idea for your podcast; deciding the best format for your show; equipment you need to get started; general recording & exporting tips in Apple's GarageBand; and, how to get your podcast on iTunes and RSS feeds. By the time you leave this course, you'll see just how affordable and easy it is to get your show to the masses!



TUE, DEC 17 @ 7PM

Astoria Creatives Meetup

Mix and mingle with other designers, writers, artists, performers, videographers, photographers, musicians, and marketing folks. We welcome all freelancers, 9-5 hustlers, and small biz owners. We'll get together in the heart of Astoria every so often to hang out, swap stories and tricks of the trade, enjoy great local food, and gush over our favorite things about living in Astoria.

TUE, DEC 17 @ 8PM

Astoria Drink & Draw

Want to get out of the house or studio and refresh your artistic skills? Looking to meet local creatives, network and exchange ideas? Well, never fear! QED is here! Live model poses can range from 30 seconds to 20 minutes. No need to be a pro, stick figures and hand-turkeys welcome! Bring your friends or enjoy an evening of creative exploration and meeting local artists. Each event will have a unique theme, new models, and plenty to drink! Bring your own materials. Some materials will be available for purchase.







