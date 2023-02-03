Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Secret Theatre Academy Announces 9 Weeks of Summer Camps

At the end of the week on Friday the campers put on a show which is presented afternoons to the parents and friends for free.

Feb. 03, 2023 Â 
Secret Theatre Academy Announces 9 Weeks of Summer Camps

The Secret Theatre is hosting 9 weeks of amazing Summer Camps at our Skillman and Woodside locations. Each week an experienced Theatre Camp professional will take the kids from Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm through the process of learning a show which usually includes a couple of songs. At the end of the week on Friday the campers put on a show which is presented afternoons to the parents and friends for free.

The Secret Theatre has been running Summer Camps for over 10 years now and have built up a large repertoire of original shows written by Artistic Director, Richard Mazda, including The Pig That Cried Wolf, Smoke Machine, The Little Ghost, Zombie Beach, Grimm's School for Fantastic Abilities, Space Cowboy and many more. Each week you will learn and perform a different show.

Suitable for 6 - 12 years [Please note all campers MUST be able to read to a basic level].

The Secret Theatre Academy offers a quality experience that is fun and educational. Camp sizes are notably small and never more that 14 kids per session.

Our reasonable price for the regular 5-day week camp Is $499 Hours 9am - 5pm

Bonus 4-day camp $399 Hours 9am - 5pm

Early drop off is $10 Late pick up is $10 Both are $15 per day.

Registration is now open, please go to either secrettheatre.com or to https://www.hisawyer.com/the-secret-theatre/schedules?schedule_id=camps

Week 1 July 10 - 14

Week 2 July 17 - 21

Week 3 July 24 - 28

Week 4 July 31 - Aug 4

Week 5 Aug 7 - 11

Week 6 Aug 14 - 18

Week 7 Aug 21 - 25

Week 8 Aug 28 - Sept 1

Week 9 Sept 4 - 7. BONUS 4-day Camp [NYC Schools return on Friday 8th]

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits includingÂ SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Meet Vanessa Williams & More at a BTU Event Through Charitybuzz Photo
Meet Vanessa Williams & More at a BTU Event Through Charitybuzz
You can now bid on the opportunity toÂ join Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter and more at a private Black Theatre United event! See details about the event.
Camp Movie Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Cast and Stagedoor Manor Photo
'Camp' Movie Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Cast and Stagedoor Manor
The indie cult classic movie Camp, which tells the story of a summer at theater camp based on the legendary Stagedoor Manor Center for Performing Arts, celebrates its 20th anniversary this summer and will feature a reunion of several cast members and a performance by campers at Stagedoor Manor.
Paolo Montalban & More to be Featured on CLICQUOT Recording Photo
Paolo Montalban & More to be Featured on CLICQUOT Recording
CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical â€“ Studio Cast Recording, which features highlights from the sweeping and romantic new stage musical, will be released on Friday, April 14.
Exclusive: Eddie Izzard Opens Up About a Life in the Theatre Photo
Exclusive: Eddie Izzard Opens Up About a Life in the Theatre
Eddie Izzard is back onstage the winter, playing 19 characters in Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. In this video, Eddie joins BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation for an in-depth chat about bringing the story to life, and how important theatre has been to her career trajectory.

More Hot Stories For You


Meet Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter & More at a BTU Event Through CharitybuzzMeet Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter & More at a BTU Event Through Charitybuzz
February 3, 2023

You can now bid on the opportunity toÂ join Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter and more at a private Black Theatre United event! See details about the event.
Paolo Montalban, Victoria Frings & More to be Featured on CLICQUOT: A REVOLUTIONARY MUSICAL Studio Cast RecordingPaolo Montalban, Victoria Frings & More to be Featured on CLICQUOT: A REVOLUTIONARY MUSICAL Studio Cast Recording
February 3, 2023

CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical â€“ Studio Cast Recording, which features highlights from the sweeping and romantic new stage musical, will be released on Friday, April 14.
John Dossett, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and William Youmans Join WICKED This SpringJohn Dossett, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and William Youmans Join WICKED This Spring
February 3, 2023

Wicked will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring.Â Tony Award-nominee John Dossett will take over the role of The Wizard, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, last seen on Broadway in Girl from the North Country, will assume the role of Nessarose, and William Youmans, the original Dr. Dillamond, will reprise his role and return to the halls of Shiz University.
HADESTOWN Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Release Limited Edition Transparent Green Vinyl Box SetHADESTOWN Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Release Limited Edition Transparent Green Vinyl Box Set
February 3, 2023

A limited-edition transparent green vinyl box set of the Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown will be released on Friday, March 17 in celebration of the Tony Award winning Best Musical's upcoming 1000th performance on Broadway.
Sutton Foster Returns to Cafe Carlyle This SpringSutton Foster Returns to Cafe Carlyle This Spring
February 3, 2023

Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer, Sutton Foster, returns to CafÃ© Carlyle with her all new show this Spring. Performances will take place May 23 â€“ June 3 at 8:45pm.Â 
share