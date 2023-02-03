Secret Theatre Academy Announces 9 Weeks of Summer Camps

The Secret Theatre is hosting 9 weeks of amazing Summer Camps at our Skillman and Woodside locations. Each week an experienced Theatre Camp professional will take the kids from Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm through the process of learning a show which usually includes a couple of songs. At the end of the week on Friday the campers put on a show which is presented afternoons to the parents and friends for free.

The Secret Theatre has been running Summer Camps for over 10 years now and have built up a large repertoire of original shows written by Artistic Director, Richard Mazda, including The Pig That Cried Wolf, Smoke Machine, The Little Ghost, Zombie Beach, Grimm's School for Fantastic Abilities, Space Cowboy and many more. Each week you will learn and perform a different show.

Suitable for 6 - 12 years [Please note all campers MUST be able to read to a basic level].

The Secret Theatre Academy offers a quality experience that is fun and educational. Camp sizes are notably small and never more that 14 kids per session.

Our reasonable price for the regular 5-day week camp Is $499 Hours 9am - 5pm

Bonus 4-day camp $399 Hours 9am - 5pm

Early drop off is $10 Late pick up is $10 Both are $15 per day.

Registration is now open, please go to either secrettheatre.com or to https://www.hisawyer.com/the-secret-theatre/schedules?schedule_id=camps

Week 1 July 10 - 14

Week 2 July 17 - 21

Week 3 July 24 - 28

Week 4 July 31 - Aug 4

Week 5 Aug 7 - 11

Week 6 Aug 14 - 18

Week 7 Aug 21 - 25

Week 8 Aug 28 - Sept 1

Week 9 Sept 4 - 7. BONUS 4-day Camp [NYC Schools return on Friday 8th]