Second Annual ArtsForAlz Alzheimer's Association Benefit Performance Announced
On October 14, a select group of NYC artists will gather in celebration of memory, movement, and community to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association at the second annual Arts for Alz benefit performance at The Tank NYC. Featuring work from leading choreographers Karla Puno Garcia (Hamilton, ENCORES at City Center Choreographer of Gone Missing), Billy Griffin (Mary Poppins, Young Frankenstein), Chris Jarosz (Wicked, National Tour) and more, the night takes audience members throughout the moments that connect us to each other, no matter who we are or where we come from. It is an evening to commemorate those we have lost and join together in hope for a brighter future.
Taylor McMahon (Once Thousand Nights and One Day, AcousticaElectronica) and Adam Wedesky (Arrow Rock Lyceum, Think Tank, Norwegian Cruise Line) created ArtsForAlz in memory of their late grandparents. "As an advocate for health, there are always new ways to engage and educate your community. In pairing my love for art and passion for health advocacy, I knew creating something like ArtsForAlz could have great impact in my community. It was the best way I knew how to celebrate my grandmother's life," said Taylor.
Adam's story aligns closely with Taylor's and dates back to his first experiences volunteering with the Alzheimer's Association in 2003. "Creating a platform like ArtsForAlz has been a goal of mine since my grandfather passed away in 2012," said Adam. "I wanted to bring my love of the arts, and passion to fund Alzheimer's research together, to educate and inspire others to fight for the cause. I am looking forward to sharing the evening with everyone!"
With more than 5 million Americans (and growing) living with Alzheimer's Disease, there is an increasing need for appropriate care for patients and their loved ones. ArtsForAlz aims to create a space to support an organization whose mission is to better serve those affected by this disease, in a way that uplifts and inspires. There's no better way to educate and encourage action than with art. #Arts4Alz
Ticket link: https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/artsforalz
Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Alzheimer's Association. To donate click here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Alice Ripley as Norma Desmond in North Shore Music Theatre's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Masterwork, SUNSET... (read more)
TodayTix Will Throw a Beetlejuice Black & White Ball with Host, Alex Brightman 10/21
TodayTix Presents, the new live events series from TodayTix, invites fans of the strange and unusual for a night out in the Netherworld at the Beetlej... (read more)
Two Shakespeare Theatres To Close 'Due To Brexit'
The BBC reports that two pop-up Shakespeare theatres run by Lunchbox Theatrical Productions will close and face liquidation following an economic down... (read more)
VIDEO: Woman Singing Opera in LA Train Station Goes Viral
The LAPD caught woman on camera singing opera beautifully in a public transport station in Los Angeles recently. The unidentified woman has gone viral... (read more)
The 10 Best Restaurant/Bars to Grab Post-Show Drinks in NYC
There is no better way to wind down from an evening of Broadway, than with a post-show drink. Where should you go to raise a glass? Check our our pick... (read more)
Photos: Harpies and Minotaurs and Gorgons, Oh My! Inside THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL on Broadway
Get a first look at The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, the original musical adaption of Rick Riordan's New York Times bestselling novel w... (read more)