Second Annual ArtsForAlz Alzheimer's Association Benefit Performance Announced

On October 14, a select group of NYC artists will gather in celebration of memory, movement, and community to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association at the second annual Arts for Alz benefit performance at The Tank NYC. Featuring work from leading choreographers Karla Puno Garcia (Hamilton, ENCORES at City Center Choreographer of Gone Missing), Billy Griffin (Mary Poppins, Young Frankenstein), Chris Jarosz (Wicked, National Tour) and more, the night takes audience members throughout the moments that connect us to each other, no matter who we are or where we come from. It is an evening to commemorate those we have lost and join together in hope for a brighter future.

Taylor McMahon (Once Thousand Nights and One Day, AcousticaElectronica) and Adam Wedesky (Arrow Rock Lyceum, Think Tank, Norwegian Cruise Line) created ArtsForAlz in memory of their late grandparents. "As an advocate for health, there are always new ways to engage and educate your community. In pairing my love for art and passion for health advocacy, I knew creating something like ArtsForAlz could have great impact in my community. It was the best way I knew how to celebrate my grandmother's life," said Taylor.

Adam's story aligns closely with Taylor's and dates back to his first experiences volunteering with the Alzheimer's Association in 2003. "Creating a platform like ArtsForAlz has been a goal of mine since my grandfather passed away in 2012," said Adam. "I wanted to bring my love of the arts, and passion to fund Alzheimer's research together, to educate and inspire others to fight for the cause. I am looking forward to sharing the evening with everyone!"

With more than 5 million Americans (and growing) living with Alzheimer's Disease, there is an increasing need for appropriate care for patients and their loved ones. ArtsForAlz aims to create a space to support an organization whose mission is to better serve those affected by this disease, in a way that uplifts and inspires. There's no better way to educate and encourage action than with art. #Arts4Alz

Ticket link: https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/artsforalz

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Alzheimer's Association. To donate click here.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You