SculptureCenter Joins Frieze Viewing Room

SculptureCenter has announced its participation in Frieze Viewing Room, a new digital platform designed to connect collectors with more than 200 exhibitors from around the world.

The viewing room will feature works by Sam Anderson, Uri Aran, Walead Beshty, Martin Soto Climent, Rafael Domenech, Rochelle Goldberg, Dan Graham, Anthea Hamilton, Elizabeth Jaeger, Sanya Kantarovsky, Mika Tajima, and Ursula von Rydingsvard, among others.

VIP Preview:

Wednesday, May 6, 10am EST

Thursday, May 7, 11am EST

Public Days:

Friday, May 8, 11am EST through May 15

Artwork Highlight

Over a remarkable four-decade career, Ursula von Rydingsvard has become one of the most influential sculptors working today. Von Rydingsvard is best known for creating large-scale sculptures from cedar beams, painstakingly cut, assembled, laminated, and rubbed with powdered graphite. Her signature abstract shapes refer to things in the real world - vessels, bowls, tools - each revealing the mark of the human hand while also summoning natural forms and forces. The artist's work is recognized for its great psychological force and powerful physical presence.

About SculptureCenter's Editions Program

In 2011, SculptureCenter premiered Ursula von Rydingsvard: Sculpture 1991 - 2009 , a traveling exhibition of some of the artist's most significant sculptures. Since her SculptureCenter exhibition, von Rydingsvard has exhibited at the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, IL (2015), the 56th International Art Exhibition at the Venice Biennale, Italy (2015), Philadelphia Museum of Art, Philadelphia, PA (2018), and the National Museum of Women in the Arts (2019). The artist is represented by Galerie Lelong, New York, NY.

Acquiring unique artworks or limited editions from SculptureCenter helps to provide artists space to incubate ideas, experiment with materials, and present works that might have otherwise never been realized. All proceeds underwrite SculptureCenter's exhibitions and programs.





