Scott Rudin to Develop U.S. Adaptation of MUM with Tracy Letts Writing the Script

Scott Rudin, with UK producer Big Talk Productions, will develop U.S. adaptation of Mum, according to Deadline. The remake of the British comedy will be written by Tracy Letts.

Mum follows Cathy (Lesley Manville), a mother who is about to clock 60 and who deals with life's crossroads in the wake of her husband's death and turns a new leaf. She's also surrounded by a zany family who she contends with.

The series airs on BritBox in the U.S. and stars Peter Mullan, Sam Swainsbury and Lisa McGrillis.

Letts, currently starring on Broadway in All My Sons, is the only person to win both a Tony Award for acting and a Pulitzer Prize. It was recently announced that Letts' The Minutes will premiere on Broadway beginning February 2020. He is the author of Killer Joe, Bug, Man from Nebraska (Pulitzer finalist), August: Osage County (Pulitzer Prize, Tony® Award for Best Play), Superior Donuts, The Scavenger's Daughter, Mary Page Marlowe, Linda Vista and The Minutes (Pulitzer finalist). He also wrote the screenplays for the films Killer Joe, Bug, August: Osage County, and, currently in production, The Woman in the Window. He won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his performance as George in the Tony Award-winning revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, which premiered at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre.

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles