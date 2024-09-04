Scott Coulter Added To Faculty Of Manhattan Association Of Cabarets' MAC TO SCHOOL Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MAC has announced that award-winning vocalist, director, musical arranger, and recording artist Scott Coulter will be joining the faculty of their annual weekend symposium of cabaret learning, MAC To School. Coulter replaces the previously announced Vivian Reed, who had to withdraw for personal reasons.

“Scott Coulter is an internationally celebrated master teacher, and MAC couldn't be more excited to offer our symposium attendees the opportunity to learn from his unique insights and expertise,” says MAC Board President Julie Miller.

A “stratospheric tenor” who “sings to the balcony with a soaring theatrical savvy,” Scott Coulter is a five-time MAC and Bistro Award winner, and has performed at most of NYC's top rooms including Birdland, 54 Below, The Oak Room at the Algonquin, and Feinstein's at The Regency. His Emmy-nominated directing and singing have been telecast on PBS. He routinely performs with legendary songwriters Stephen Schwartz, Marcy Heisler, and Zina Goodrich, as well as lauded performers Liz Callaway, Ben Vereen, Sheena Easton, and Debbie Gravitte. He has taught master classes from Los Angeles to Kalamazoo to Riga, Latvia and is creator of his own unique group vocal coaching series called SONGBOOK.

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) announces the ninth year of its MAC TO SCHOOL weekend event. The two-day interactive cabaret symposium features master classes, panel discussions, seminars, workshops, and showcases, and will be held Saturday and Sunday, September 28 & 29, at Don't Tell Mama and Studios 353 in Manhattan.

MAC TO SCHOOL is open to MAC members and non-members.

Flat registration fee for MAC members: $90

Registration fee for non-MAC members: $165, or join MAC for only $65 (basic level) for a full-year membership to take advantage of the deeply discounted MAC member price of only $90 for the entire MAC TO School weekend (as well as discounts to other MAC events throughout the year!).

The registration fee is good for admission to all MAC To School events. Tuition is the same regardless of how many sessions you attend. Register early, as opportunities to participate in interactive sessions are determined on a first come, first served basis!

MAC To School's sessions feature cabaret performers, musical directors, directors, ensemble musicians, and booking managers from NYC and beyond.

Visit macnyc.com/mac-to-school-2024/ to register. Registration closes Sept. 27.