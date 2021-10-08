Schele Williams to Direct HIDDEN FIGURES Musical Adaptation

Schele Williams revealed this morning on GMA that she is set to direct the upcoming musical adaptation of Hidden Figures!

Schele stated, "As a black woman, to tell this story of these dynamic black women on the American stage is indeed a dream come true, and I am so thrilled and so honored."

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Disney was hard at work on creating a musical version of the 2016 film.

HIDDEN FIGURES uncovers the incredible, untold story of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) -- three brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the space race, and galvanized the world.

The film received positive reviews from critics and grossed $236 million worldwide.

Schele Williams was the associate director of "Motown: The Musical," and re-conceived and directed the recent national tour of the show. She was also the associate director of "Porgy and Bess' on its European tour and associate choreographer of "Rent" on its North American and international tours.