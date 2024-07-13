Savy Jackson from THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Muny Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Savy Jackson takes you behind the scenes of The Little Mermaid at The Muny!

About Savy

Savy is over the moon to be spending their first summer at The Muny. Savy most recently made their Broadway debut in the original company of Bad Cinderella, starring in the titular role every Sunday. Other credits include the national tour of Once on This Island, Marian in Hood (Asolo Repertory Theatre) and Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz (Geva Theatre). Savy is a singer/songwriter currently working on their debut EP and can also be seen in the upcoming Max feature Sweethearts. ~GGs @savy.jackson savyjackson.com

Follow along on our Instagram today to learn more about Savy and The Little Mermaid!