Save SWING46 Jazz Club GoFundMe Campaign Launched

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help save New York City's famed SWING46 Jazz Club. The GoFundMe has currently raised $20,189. George Gee of the The George Gee Swing Orchestra released the following statement about the famous music and dance spot:

Over two decades ago in 1997, The George Gee Swing Orchestra first performed at SWING46 Jazz & Supper Club on Restaurant Row in Times Square, New York City. In March of 2020, we were the last group on the stage of this famed Big Band mecca before the club, the city and the world suddenly closed due to this unfortunate pandemic. In the 23 years in-between, SWING46 served as our host for one of the jazz world's longest and steady weekly swing jazz nightlife experiences - catering to both music and dance enthusiasts from our beloved city to around the country and the world! SWING46 is undoubtedly the WORLD's ONLY 7-DAYS-A-WEEK Big Band Jazz Supper Club (with a dance floor as an added extra incentive) located conveniently at the crossroads of the world!

But like so many others in the moment, this fabled night club is struggling to stay afloat during this especially difficult period and with your assistance - plans on bringing back the hot jazz sounds of early Americana to their stage when the appropriate time returns - fully prepared to ring in the NEW Roarin' Twenties! We were the first band to ever grace the stage at SWING46 and the last before the lockdown and with your support - we plan on being the first to triumphantly return to BIG BAND JUMP when the supper club and dance floor reopens.