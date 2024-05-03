Satellite Collective's Tribeca Show 2024 Comes to Satellite Gallery Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Satellite Collective's Tribeca Show 2024 comes to Satellite Gallery, 101 Reade Street, Tribeca, NYC from May 9 - 21, 2024 with two weekends of premieres and events from artists across all disciplines and new prints, projections, film and photography from featured artists Kevin Draper and Lora Robertson. For more information, as well as ticketing and registration, visit https://satellitecollective.org/.

From creator-performers Moscelyne ParkeHarrison and Mio Ishikawa of BODYSONNET, "please come alone" is a series of solo dance performances exploring what it means to be alone, and to come together. In the piece, performers participate in exercises to explore their artistic and narrative values as they devise movement solos. Each performer's process will culminate in a twenty-minute movement score that shares the same music score and includes movement references to the other solo. The soloists rehearse apart from each other, thus experiencing each other's work for the first time in performance. The work was originally performed in The Berkshires, MA in June 2021, and workshopped further with MFA drama students at Yale University in winter 2021 with Dramaturg Hannah Gellman.

About BODYSONNET

Founded in 2019, BODYSONNET is a collective of contemporary dance makers and performers committed to making work in non-traditional spaces. To create highly collaborative work, BODYSONNET employs horizontal working practices and considers every artist in the room equal parts dancer and creator. BODYSONNET has presented more than twenty original works for site specific locations, film, and fixed mediums in The Berkshires (MA), Cologne (Germany), The Hudson Valley, New York City, San Francisco, Northwest Arkansas, and online. BODYSONNET has received grant awards from notable organizations including Adobe, New England Foundation for the Arts, and MassCultural Council. BODYSONNET is led by three core members, Mio Ishikawa (NYC), Sean Lammer (Cologne, Germany), and Moscelyne ParkeHarrison (San Francisco), and involves numerous collaborators. This year the collective is celebrating Season 5 with performances and community centered workshops in New York and San Francisco.

"Satellite is working in a new kind of venue for the collective. We are bringing the athletic performance and production values of our performing arts work into a gallery space. Here, we have the opportunity to engage in longer conversations with our audience and more prominently feature the compelling visual artists driving Satellite's collaborations," shared the team at Satellite.

Satellite Collective's Tribeca Show 2024 is designed to foster intimate moments in a classic New York gallery space. In addition to new prints and projections from featured artist Kevin Draper and new film and photography by featured artist Lora Robertson, the Tribeca Show will consist of two busy weekends of new music, dance, discussion, and visual art, and film presented by Satellite Collective. Satellite Collective's Tribeca Show 2024 will include direct art experience with panels, performances, visual art, screenings, and a view into how creativity informs collaboration.

