Satellite Collective to Present Works By Satellite Rogue Film Unit, At CANADA Summer Blockbusterz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Satellite Collective will bring the work of the Satellite Rogue Film Unit, Fellows, and Orbit Program Filmmakers to CANADA gallery as part of Summer Blockbusterz. The works feature intense new shorts by young filmmakers, and a suite of animated shorts by writer Kevin Draper and filmmaker Lora Roberson, written, animated and scored with original music by Brooklyn composers, and films created and premiered in Satellite Collective ballets.

For more information, visit https://canadanewyork.com as well as https://satellitecollective.org.

"Satellite is working in a new kind of venue for the collective. We are bringing the athletic performance and production values of our performing arts work into a gallery space," shared the team at Satellite.

Since 2010, Satellite has fused visual art together with music, dance, spoken word, and film in innovative productions. Satellite's Rogue Film Unit has produced much of the foundational vision for these works together with young composers, writers, and filmmakers. These films are the creative briefs of massive productions; and in many cases were woven into the performances themselves. Now, with the Orbit program, Satellite has begun to work with a new cohort of young filmmakers and their themes. These films are at the heart of a bright new paradigm of collaboration, as defined by Satellite Collective.

About Satellite Collective

Satellite Collective formed in 2010, with members of the New York City Ballet, visual artists, writers, and composers from across the country. Since then, Satellite has produced fourteen seasons of multi-disciplinary work in New York City with an imposing cross section of the city's young talent. Satellite has evolved since its inception, spinning off several dance and arts nonprofits, while growing programs in financial services and professional development, designed by, led, and supported by artists.

Satellite incubates artists collaborating as equals. The company designs performances, arts exchanges, and publications that bring talented artists from all disciplines to work together. Satellite Collective is New York based, with regional studies on Lake Michigan, in the Pacific Northwest, and participating artists from around the world.

For this innovation and commitment the Borough of Brooklyn awarded Satellite Collective a Citation for Achievement in the Arts for "building a sustainable creative, financial, and collaborative model that can generate new visions for dance, multimedia, music and poetry." The citation goes on to note that the company has "added to the awe-inspiring cultural landscape of our Borough and beyond."

For more info, visit satellitecollective.org