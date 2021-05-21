Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Sarah Jessica Parker to Join ANNIE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE

The episode will livestream at 8pm ET TONIGHT on the Stars In The House YouTube channel.

May. 21, 2021  

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley recently announced Stars in the House reunions of the casts of "Godspell," "Annie," and "Pageant". It was today revealed that Sarah Jessica Parker will be joining the original orphans and Andrea McArdle on tonight's "Annie" reunion episode of "Stars In The House!"

Those joining in include Danielle Brisbois, Shelley Bruce, Diana Barrows, Robyn Finn, Donna Graham, Janine Ruane, and Sasha Charnin.

The episode will livestream at 8pm ET TONIGHT on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and donate to The Actors Fund. And of course, there is a good chance for some live music!


