Sarah Brightman Announces Exclusive Las Vegas & Mexico Engagements of A STARLIGHT SYMPHONY Tour This Fall

This October, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman will entertain her first exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian ResortÂ®.

With this being Brightman's ONLY U.S. dates of the year, fans can travel from around the world to be enchanted by "A Starlight Symphony...An Evening with Sarah Brightman."

Following this engagement, "A Starlight Symphony" will travel to Mexico for several concert dates including a return to Mexico City. This will be SARAH's first visit to the region since 2019.

The beautiful new show will feature SARAH performing many of her greatest hits with orchestra, choir and special guest Japanese superstar and composer Yoshiki, alongside other guest performers. Yoshiki recently collaborated with BRIGHTMAN on their hit single "Miracle" which appears on her latest studio album 'HYMN'.

An exclusive fan presale for all dates begins today at 12pm local time through Thursday May 5th at 10pm PT / 1am ET. General public on sale will begin on Friday May 6th at 10am PT / 1am ET.

Very special "VIP Experience" packages are also available and are sure to make a memorable Mother's Day gift!

Sarah Brightman Tour Dates

10/12 - 10/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Venetian Theatre at The Venetian ResortÂ®

10/18 - Zapopan (Guadalajara), MX - Auditorio Telmex

10/19 - Monterrey, MX - Arena Monterrey

10/21 - Puebla, MX - Auditorio Metropolitano

10/22 - Mexico City, MX - Arena CDMX

Get tickets here.

Additional concert dates and special commemorative milestone events will be announced in the coming months!

About Sarah Brightman

Known for her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement, Sarah Brightman has amassed global sales of more than 30 million units. The only artist to have simultaneously topped Billboard's dance and classical music charts, Brightman has racked up more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries.

She is also known for her iconic star turn in The Phantom of the Opera, whose soundtrack has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Her duet with Bocelli, "Time To Say Goodbye," became an international success selling 12 million copies worldwide. Brightman's albums Eden, La Luna, Harem, and Symphony were each chart-topping Billboard hits and accompanied by world tours.

Additionally, Brightman has performed at such prestigious events as the 2007 Concert for Diana, the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games and the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Her most recent full length studio album HYMN was released in 2018 and debuted at #1 on the Classical and Classical crossover Billboard charts.

Sarah's HYMN world tour began in South America in September 2018 and concluded in her hometown of London, England in November 2019. During the 2021 holiday season, Sarah took her unforgettable Christmas spectacle "A Christmas Symphony" on the road for the very first time and received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike.

Now an annual tradition, the holiday tour will travel to other countries around the world, with additional 2022 dates to be announced in the coming months.



Please visit www.sarahbrightman.com for more information.