Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Leave London's WAITRESS Early Because of Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

Sara Bareilles has just announced, via a statement on the Waitress London Twitter account, that she and Gavin Creel will be ending their performances in the show on 14 March, instead of playing until 21 March as arranged.

Their decision is related to increasing international travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bareilles and Creel said in their statement:

Lucie Jones and David Hunter are due to resume their roles in the show later this month, joined by NaTasha Yvette Williams in the role of Becky, which she previously played on Broadway.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

