Santa's Corner Returns To Bank Of America Winter Village At Bryant Park

Santa's Corner will return for another year beginning Monday, December 16 through Friday, December 20.

By: Dec. 09, 2024
Santa's Corner Returns To Bank Of America Winter Village At Bryant Park Image
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park has announced that Santa's Corner will return for another year beginning Monday, December 16 through Friday, December 20.

After a day of skating and shopping, snap a free pic with Santa by the Tree from 10am-noon (available on a first-come, first-serve basis). Photos are to be taken on guests' personal devices. Complimentary props from Bryant Park are available for pictures, but guests are also welcome to bring their own.

For two weekends only – December 5-8 and December 12-15 – join Club Santa for an exclusive experience during  select Premium Skate sessions.

In addition to a meet and greet with Mr. Claus himself plus festive crafts & activities, this ticket includes all Premium Skate perks: skate rentals, skate concierge, extended skate time, snacks, and access to Polar Lounge.

Book today at wintervillage.org and click “Reserve Tickets.”





