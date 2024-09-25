Samuel Torres and his Latin Chamber Ensemble Come to City College Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City College Center for the Arts will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Flying South, a musical performance by Latin Grammy Award-winning percussionist, composer and arranger, Samuel Torres and his Latin Chamber Ensemble. Torres will be joined by Bergamot Quartet and guest soloists Maria Raquel and Mauro Torres. Flying South will take us south of the border, integrating a mix of musical styles including llanera and cumbia from Colombian folklore, Venezuelan joropo, Peruvian festejo, Argentinian tango, Cuban bolero and New York salsa. The concert takes place on Friday, October 4, at 7 p.m. at Aaron Davis Hall, 129 Convent Avenue at West 135th Street. General admission tickets are $30 with discounts for seniors and students.

A celebrated percussionist, composer and arranger, Torres, a native of Colombia who now resides in Brooklyn, has worked with music giants including Tito Puente, Arturo Sandoval, Chick Corea, Cándido Camero, Angélique Kidjo, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, Shakira and Alejandro Sanz, among others. Torres’ most recent album, A Dance For Birds (2024), is a pivotal work in Torres’ career because it showcases his innovative approach to composition by merging the traditions of Afro-Latin rhythms, the improvisational elements of jazz and the rich complexities of contemporary classical music.

Performing with Samuel Torres Latin Chamber Ensemble are Samuel Torres (congas, percussion and maracas llanerase), Alejandro Berti (trumpet), John Ellis (tenor and soprano saxophone), Manuel Valera (piano), Alex “Apolo” Ayala (acoustic/electric bass), Jimmy Macbride (drums) and Felipe Fournier (percussion and vibraphone).

Bergamot Quartet is Ledah Finck (violin), Sarah Thomas (violin), Amy Tan (viola) and Irène Han (cello).

“Flying South is a very special concert, a journey to Latin America and its beautiful songbook through the lens of ‘Dance for Birds,’ my most recent Latin jazz project,” said Samuel Torres. “It is where the traditions of jazz, Afro Latin-American and contemporary classical music coexist in harmony with each other. You will experience the air of the streets of Buenos Aires; the plains of Colombia and Venezuela; the festive spirit of Peru; the Caribbean breeze of Havana, San Juan and Santo Domingo; together with the explosive energy of New York.”

“Samuel’s extraordinary tapestry of sounds and textures in his music is a joy to the mind and soul of any music lover, and we are delighted to again present him at Aaron Davis Hall,” said City College Center for the Arts Managing Director Gregory Shanck.

Tickets for Flying South are on sale now for $30 general admission and $20 for students and seniors with ID and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flying-south-featuring-samuel-torres-latin-chamber-ensemble-tickets-999329781277 or in person at the Aaron Davis Hall box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The box office is closed on Wednesday. For more details, visit the CCCA site or call the Aaron Davis Hall box office at (212) 650-6900. City College Center for the Arts can be followed on Twitter at @ccnyarts.