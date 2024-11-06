Samuel L. Jackson to Teach Acting to Undercover Cops in THE HONEST LIAR Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony-Award nominated actor Samuel L. Jackson will be taking on the cops in his next film project. In the action-comedy The Honest Liar, Jackson will play Nick DeFranco, a prominent actor who trains undercover cops how to act like real criminals, according to Deadline. The movie is written and directed by Wayne Kramer, his first feature film as director since 2013's Pawn Shop Chronicles, and Jackson is set to star in the film alongside Andra Day and Edgar Ramirez.

According to the synopsis, "Nick DeFranco is an award-winning actor facing jail time when he falls for an undercover sting. Nick criticizes the undercover police for their terrible “acting’ that he can’t believe he fell for. He knew something was wrong and went for it anyway. Impressed by Nick’s acting ability, the Police Captain offers Nick probation instead of hard time, in return for teaching his team how to act like real dealers. Nick has no choice but to agree.

When Nick gets involved with a female rookie, he finds himself playing amateur undercover cop and getting more involved than intended, putting them both in danger of blowing her cover with some dangerous criminals.”

No official filming or release dates have been announced. Jackson is an Academy Award-winning actor best known for roles in Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, and Die Hard With Vengeance. He has also been seen on Broadway in The Piano Lesson and The Mountaintop and Off-Broadway in Burner's Frolic, Burner, District Line, Soldier's Play, Home, Sally, and more. He is currently starring in the screen adaptation of The Piano Lesson, reprising his Tony-nominated role of Doaker Charles from the 2023 revival.