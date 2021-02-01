Samantha Pauly and Broadway By the Glass Host SIX- Inspired Happy Hour

SIX the Musical star Samantha Pauly and bartenders Kellyann Coyle and Brian Sedita come together (virtually) for an exclusive happy hour cocktail workshop to officially celebrate the launch of Broadway by the Glass, Broadway's premier cocktail destination.

The happy hour cocktail workshop inspired by Pauly's character Katheine Howard will take place Wednesday, February 3 at 7:30pm EST and will be hosted by @bwaybytheglass and @sampauly on Instagram Live.

The standbys of SIX, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke will join Broadway by the Glass Friday, February 19th for an IGTV Happy Hour Cocktail Workshop inspired by Catherine Parr named the Survival Sour.

Broadway by the Glass designs and creates custom menus, signature cocktails, and hosts cocktail parties and workshops inspired by Broadway and other theatrical subjects. Creators and life-long friends Kellyann Coyle and Brian Sedita, are both bartenders and theatre makers. Broadway by the Glass marries Kellyann and Brian's passion for Broadway and booze in an effort to craft cocktails for the Broadway community and beyond at a time where going to the bar and the theatre isn't possible.

Having created the Broadway by the Glass brand in October 2020, Kellyann and Brian have spent the last few months mixing and shaking up over 40 cocktails from Broadway favorites such as Hamilton, Hadestown, and Beetlejuice. Aside from their blog style account, Broadway by the Glass has led workshops and cocktail parties for companies and brands, and designed "opening night" signature drinks for virtual events and performances. Sedita adds that "With so many theatre companies and organizations producing virtual events and performances, we have been able to build a solid network of folks looking to add additional offerings to their virtual landscape by bringing us in to lead cocktail workshops or create custom menus for their events". Coyle says "It's been so exciting getting to interact with theatre lovers and beyond during the Broadway shutdown, and we look forward to the endless possibilities for Broadway by the Glass when live theatre returns".

In their series of SIX cocktails inspired by the Queens of SIX, Broadway by the Glass will be releasing these cocktail recipes through the month of February and providing short how-to reels for each. Followers that plan to participate in the cocktail workshops, will be able to find the recipes on their Instagram account @bwaybytheglass. Followers that choose not to drink alcoholic beverages may DM the account to request a mocktail version!

Broadway by the Glass hosts a weekly Broadway Happy Hour on Thursdays at 9:00pm EST on Clubhouse moderated by Kellyann Coyle (@kellyanncoyle) and Brian Sedita (@briansedita) where fans and Broadway community members discuss all things Broadway. February 4th is themed to discuss cast albums and go to soundtracks. February 11th is themed to discuss revivals. This is the first Broadway centric room on Clubhouse and is a space where theatre makers and fans alike can share a cocktail (or two) and express their passion for Broadway and theatre!

Learn more at bwaybytheglass.com.