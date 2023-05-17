Samantha Pauly To Perform At 6th Annual Night Of Magic Gala To Honor Local Children Battling Cancer

A Moment of Magic's (AMoM) 6th Annual Night of Magic Gala will take place on September 28th, 2023 at 7pm at the historic 48 Wall Street.

Guests will enjoy a night of beautiful performances and speakers, specially curated auctions, and enjoy delicious cocktails and hors d'oeuvres to help support the work A Moment of Magic does for vulnerable and underserved children.

The night will include an exclusive, live-in person performance by Samantha Pauly, star of the Tony-Nominated Six: The Musical. Celebrity Host, CHEVAL, former Say Yes to the Dress cast member, is slated to host. The Niche, a Jersey City band, will be performing throughout the evening. VIP guests will be invited to an exclusive pre-party event with an exclusive performance by Bella DeNapoli, best known for her spotlight on NBC's The Voice. Virtual guests include Craig Melvin of NBC's The Today Show.

A special portion of the evening will honor local children affected by pediatric cancer, including a special award to the Singh Family, founders of the King Fights Cancer Foundation, a volunteer based 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping families whose child is diagnosed with cancer or a life threatening illness founded after their son, King, was diagnosed with cancer at two years old.

A Moment of Magic will also honor healthcare heroes, including Amanda Fillipazzo, Patient & Customer Experience Specialist, Plainview Hospital of Northwell Health and Dr. Michelle Barahman of Clinical Psychologist at San Diego VA Health Care System and formerly Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Additionally, the event will feature an induction of Diamond Club Members, donors that have supported A Moment of Magic through transformative donations totaling more than $25,000. Included in this year's inductees are Misty Seidenburg of Upstream Rehabilitation, Dena Sherwood of Arms Wide Open Childhood Cancer Foundation, The Robert and Joan Dircks Foundation, and Charles Schwab & Co..

100% of the funds raised from this event benefit the work of A Moment of Magic Foundation. A Moment of Magic is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to improve the quality of life of vulnerable and underserved children and inspire them to be brave, strong, and fearless through fun and engaging social wellness activities. A Moment of Magic has proudly served more than 125,000 children since 2014.

Sponsors include iHeartRadio, Action Strategy, and Ty and Stefanie Muscat. Other partners can be found at nightofmagicgala.org.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at Click Here