Sam Tutty, Dylan Mulvaney and More Join TWELVE HOURS WITH TRACY LETTS

Twelve Hours with Tracy Letts, a marathon theater reading festival celebrating the works of Pulitzer Prize winner Letts, has revealed more participating stars. Taking place on Monday, June 22 from 11:00AM to 11:00PM at Circle in the Square Theatre, Twelve Hours with Tracy Letts is presented by Animus Theatre Company in association with Circle in the Square Theatre School, and all proceeds will benefit the school, which is the only conservatory located inside a Broadway theater. Letts’ production of BUG recently playing on Broadway at the Friedman Theater.

Dylan Mulvaney (Six), Sam Tutty (Two Strangers…), Tibor Feldman (Enchanted), Dyllón Burnside (“Pose”), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road), Shayvawn Webster ("Happiness for Beginners"), and Michael Genet (Spare Parts) have been announced to take part in the festival, and they join previously announced

Karen Sours Albisua, Jason Biggs, Beanie Feldstein, Joe Forbrich, John Gallagher Jr., Rory Hammond, Joe Holt, Kammy Ibarra, Jonathan Judge-Russo, Kevin Kilner, Trevor Kluckman, Adam Langdon, Libby Lee, Katrina Lenk, Kelly Lester, Matthew Lillard, Terra Mackintosh, Eric William Morris, Andrew Rothenberg, Thomas Sadoski, Milly Shapiro, Sandra Shipley, Samantha Sloyan, Jeff Still, and Adrienne Warren.

Directors will include Mark Armstrong, Benita de Wit, Victor Malana Maog, Jeanne Slater, and Eric Tucker. Casting is subject to change.