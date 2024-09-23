SUNSET BOULEVARD to Offer $45 Tickets as Part of Rush, Lottery & Standing Room Policies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In-person rush, digital rush, digital lottery, and standing room policies will launch for Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond.’ Sunset Blvd., which features book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, begins previews this Saturday, September 28 at the St. James Theatre ahead of a Sunday, October 20 opening night.

In Person Rush

In-Person Rush tickets will be sold at the St. James Theatre box office for $45 each. The box office is open 10 AM ET – 8 PM ET Monday through Saturday and 12 PM ET – 6 PM ET on Sunday. Each person can purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Locations and number of tickets are based on availability. Seats may be partial view.

Digital Rush

Digital Rush tickets will be available on TodayTix for $45 each. Tickets are available the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9 AM ET. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon’s or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seats may be partial view. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day.

Digital Lottery

Digital Lottery tickets will be available on LuckySeat for $45 each. Feeling lucky? Sunset Blvd. has announced a lottery ticket policy in New York City playing at the St. James Theatre. Starting today at 12 PM ET, participants will have a chance to enter to win $45 tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery.

For weekday performances, entries will be accepted until 9:30 AM ET the day before the performance, with winners being selected beginning at 10 AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed. For weekend performances, entries will be accepted until 9:30 AM ET the Friday before, with winner selection following at 10 AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed.

Winners will have a limited window in which to purchase and claim their tickets, so those entering are encouraged to keep an eye on the drawing on the dates they have entered. Tickets are subject to availability, seats may be partial view, and while every effort will be to keep seats in pairs, there is a chance that pairs may be split up. Limit of two tickets per patron. Entries are accepted at www.LuckySeat.com.

Standing Room Only | Starting Tuesday, October 22

Standing room ticket policy will begin starting Tuesday, October 22. On performances where Sunset Blvd. is sold out, $45 standing room tickets will be sold at the St. James Theatre box office. Each person can purchase up to two tickets for that day's sold out performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Standing room locations may be partial view.

Joining Scherzinger will be co-stars of the London production, 2024 Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’ 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling,’ all of whom are making their Broadway debuts. Drama Desk and OBIE Award winner Mandy Gonzalez will guest star as ‘Norma Desmond’ at certain select performances and Caroline Bowman will standby for the role of ‘Norma Desmond.’

Lloyd Webber’s thrillingly atmospheric Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.”

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd.focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.