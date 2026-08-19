SUFFS Will Be Adapted into a Young Adult Novel By Shaina Taub

The musical Suffs is being adapted into a young adult novel! The book is written by the musical's writer, Shaina Taub, alongside author Betsy Cornwell. Based on the Tony Award–winning Broadway musical Suffs, this historical novel follows a group of suffragists in the final years of the fight for women’s right to vote in America, as they risk everything to demand change and make history.

Suffs will be available on February 2, 2027. Pre-order the book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more here.

About the Book

It’s 1913, and best friends Alice and Lucy are headed to Washington, D.C., with a big, impossible plan – to organize the first ever protest march down Pennsylvania Avenue. But how will they do it when it’s never been done?

Enter the suffs. Organizing this march leads Alice and Lucy on an epic campaign, full of passionate, loud, stubborn women fighting against the president, the public, and often each other, for a better world. They’ll meet icons of the movement, clash with many, and discover who they really are…all while asking: How far are you willing to go for what you believe in? It’s a journey that will change the suffs, and the country, forever.

About Suffs

Suffs is a musical with music, lyrics, and a book by Shaina Taub, based on suffragists and the American women's suffrage movement, focusing primarily on the historical events leading up to the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution in 1920 that gave women the right to vote.

Following its off-Broadway premiere at The Public Theater in April 2022, the Broadway production opened at the Music Box Theatre on April 18, 2024, to mostly positive reviews. Suffs was nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, winning for both Best Book and Best Score. The production closed in January 2025, and a North American tour began in September 2025 ran through August 2026.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming