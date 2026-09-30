STORYTIME IN FRAN'S GARDEN to Celebrate Frances M. Cerullo in Bronx
Singer-songwriter Mia Moravis and student reader Aiden Arjona will lead the free afternoon event at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine campus in the Bronx.
Children and families are invited to gather for an afternoon of storytelling, music, arts and crafts, and community in the Frances M. Cerullo Memorial Garden at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, from 4:00-5:00 p.m.
Storytime in Fran's Garden is a free community program created to bring the joy of stories, music, and imagination to children and families while celebrating the life and legacy of Frances M. Cerullo, who dedicated more than five decades of service to the Einstein/Montefiore community.
The October 7 program will feature award-winning singer-songwriter Mia Moravis as storyteller, along with Aiden Arjona, a student reader. The afternoon will include storytelling, music, arts and crafts, and an opportunity for children and their caregivers to enjoy the garden together.
'Fran believed deeply in the power of community, and she loved children, stories, and the simple joy of bringing people together,' said Jonathan S. Cerullo, Fran's son and creator of Storytime in Fran's Garden. 'This garden was created in her memory, and it feels especially meaningful to fill it with children's voices, laughter, music, and stories. We want Fran's Garden to be a place where families feel welcome and where her spirit of service continues.'
The program is free and open to children of all ages and their caregivers. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and sit on the lawn. Snacks will be provided.
The event will take place rain or shine.
EVENT DETAILS
Storytime in Fran's Garden
Wednesday, October 7, 2026
4:00-5:00 p.m.
Frances M. Cerullo Memorial Garden
Albert Einstein College of Medicine Campus
Enter through the Van Etten Building, 1225 Morris Park Avenue, Bronx, NY
Featuring:
Mia Moravis - Storyteller, Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter
Aiden Arjona - Student Reader
Free to children of all ages and their caregivers
Arts & Crafts • Music • Storytelling • Snacks
Rain or Shine
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
About Frances M. Cerullo
Frances M. Cerullo was a longtime member of the Einstein/Montefiore community, dedicating more than 50 years of service to the institution. Following her death in 2021, the Frances M. Cerullo Memorial Garden was established as a living tribute to her remarkable commitment to the community.
Storytime in Fran's Garden continues that legacy by creating a welcoming space where children, families, staff, and members of the Bronx community can gather, connect, and celebrate the simple pleasures of storytelling and imagination.
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