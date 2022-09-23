SPIRITED Movie Musical Starring Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Sets November Premiere Dates

Apple Original Films has announced that the highly anticipated holiday musical comedy, "Spirited," will premiere in theaters on November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on November 18, 2022.

From Apple Original Films comes a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens' classic holiday story "A Christmas Carol."

The cast of the new movie musical includes Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, and Jen Tullock. Check out previously released photos from the film here. Plus, check out new behind-the-scenes photos below!

The new film will feature music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, plus newcomers Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick. Daddy's Home screenwriters Sean Anders and John Morris wrote and directed the film.

