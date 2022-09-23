Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SPIRITED Movie Musical Starring Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Sets November Premiere Dates

“Spirited” will premiere in theaters on November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on November 18, 2022.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Apple Original Films has announced that the highly anticipated holiday musical comedy, "Spirited," will premiere in theaters on November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on November 18, 2022.

From Apple Original Films comes a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens' classic holiday story "A Christmas Carol."

The cast of the new movie musical includes Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, and Jen Tullock. Check out previously released photos from the film here. Plus, check out new behind-the-scenes photos below!

The new film will feature music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, plus newcomers Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick. Daddy's Home screenwriters Sean Anders and John Morris wrote and directed the film.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 276 wins and 1,153 award nominations and counting.

