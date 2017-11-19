SPAMILTON to Close Off-Broadway

According to the New York Times, Gerard Alessandrini's musical parody Spamilton will close Off Broadway on January 7, 2018.

The musical began as a short, limited engagement at the Triad Theatre on July 19, 2016 and received rave reviews, leading to three extensions and eventually an open engagement. Spamilton is now playing at the 47th Street Theater / Puerto Rican Traveling Theater. Spamilton marked a triumphant return to the off-Broadway scene for Alessandrini, who is known for the wildly successful Forbidden Broadway series.

During an exciting first year, Spamilton was awarded "Best Unique Theatrical Experience" by the Off-Broadway Alliance and Show of the Year at the 2017 Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC) Awards. The show was also nominated for Best Lyrics at the Drama Desk Awards, Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical by the Outer Critics Circle, Best Off-Broadway Musical by the Theater Fans' Choice Awards, and a Distinguished Performance award from the Drama League.

In addition to the Off-Broadway run in New York City, Spamilton currently has a Chicago production, and will launch a West Coast premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre this November that will be produced in Los Angeles by Center Theatre Group. Spamilton will run November 5 through December 31, 2017, with opening set for November 12. There is also a national tour in the works.

In addition to Alessandrini, the creative team of Spamilton includes Gerry McIntyre (Choreography), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Fred Barton and Richard Danley (Musical Arrangements), and Michael Cassara, CSA (Casting Director). The show is produced by John Freedson, Christine Pedi, David Zippel, and Gerard Alessandrini. The current cast features Dan Rosales, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Chris Anthony Giles, Aaron Michael Ray, and Tristan J. Shuler.

Photo Credit: Kelsey Dubinsky

