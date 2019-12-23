SOUTH PACIFIC Stars Matthew Morrison And Loretta Ables Sayre To Reunite In Hawaii

Tony nominee, Matthew Morrison, is set to take the stage next month at Hawaii Theatre Center!

Today it was announced that his South Pacific co-star, former Bloody Mary, Loretta Ables Sayre will be joining him onstage for the special evening of song.

See below for a special throwback clip of the two appearing together in Lincoln Center's Tony Award-winning revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless classic! For more tickets and more information on Matthew's Hawaii performance click here.

Morrison has been nominated for Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe awards throughout his career, which has included television roles on "Glee," "The Good Wife" and "Grey's Anatomy" as well as Broadway appearances in "Hairspray" and "Finding Neverland," which earned him two Drama Desk nominations. He made his Broadway debut in "Footloose," was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in "The Light in the Piazza" and received a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for "10 Million Miles." Morrison also appeared in the Tony-winning revival of "South Pacific" at Lincoln Center Theater.

Loretta received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress and a Theatre World Award for her Broadway and NYC debuts as Bloody Mary in the 2008 Lincoln Center Theater revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific.

In addition, she performed 'Bali Hai' on the nationally-broadcast 2008 Tony Awards Preview Concert. The nearly three-year run concluded with a live production of South Pacific on the nationally-televised PBS program Live From Lincoln Center.

She made her London debut in 2011 in Lincoln Center Theater's production of South Pacific at the Barbican Theatre and appeared in the production's U.K. tour in cities across England, Scotland and Wales.





