SOME LIKE IT HOT Original Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now on CD, Watch a Behind the Scenes Video Here!

Listen to the full album here!

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

4 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 4 Broadway Shows Close Today
What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical? Photo 2 What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical?
Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look Photo 3 Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23

SOME LIKE IT HOT Original Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now on CD, Watch a Behind the Scenes Video Here!

Following its release across steaming and digital platforms earlier this year, Concord Theatricals Recordings released Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) today on CD. The vinyl release is scheduled for Friday, September 1, 2023.

Buy the CD and pre-order the vinyl HERE.

Or, listen to the full album below:

Additionally, a behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast and band recording the album has been released. Check it out below!

The album is produced by Scott M. Riesett and Tony Award nominee Marc Shaiman, co-produced by Tony Award winners Charlie Rosen, Bryan Carter and Mary-Mitchell Campbell with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. Hunter Arnold, The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron are managers of SLIH Cast Album Limited Liability Company.

Album Track List

  1. What Are You Thirsty For?
  2. You Can't Have Me (If You Don't Have Him)
  3. Vamp!
  4. I'm California Bound
  5. A Darker Shade of Blue
  6. Take It Up a Step
  7. Zee Bap
  8. At the Old Majestic Nickel Matinee
  9. Poor Little Millionaire
  10. Some Like It Hot
  11. Let's Be Bad
  12. Dance the World Away
  13. Fly, Mariposa, Fly
  14. You Coulda Knocked Me Over with a Feather
  15. He Lied When He Said Hello
  16. Ride Out the Storm
  17. Baby, Let's Get Good

 

Recent albums released by Concord Theatricals Recordings include the Grammy Award-winning Into The Woods, starring Sara Bareilles and the Grammy-nominated Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal; as well as Shaina Taub's As You Like It (Original Public Works Cast Recording) and Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank's Spanish-language cast albums of Company and A Chorus Line. Additional recordings include the previously Grammy Award-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, in addition to The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce; DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording); and Jason Robert Brown's Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.

About Some Like It Hot

The most award-winning musical of the season, Some Like It Hot opened at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) on December 11, 2022. This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Tony winner Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Tony winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Tony winner Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).  The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: J. Harrison Ghee & SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Visit the White House Photo
Video: J. Harrison Ghee & SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Visit the White House

Watch a video of Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee visiting the White House.

2
Video: Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter Celebrate Tony Win for Best Orchestrations Photo
Video: Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Orchestrations'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter took home a Tony Award for 'Best Orchestrations' for their outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, they checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reactions!

3
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for Best Leading Actor in a Musical Photo
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, J. Harrison Ghee took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical' for their outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, J. checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!

4
From The Winners Circle: SOME LIKE IT HOTs J. Harrison Ghee Takes Home A Tony! Photo
From The Winner's Circle: SOME LIKE IT HOT's J. Harrison Ghee Takes Home A Tony!

J. Harrison Ghee has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Some Like It Hot. J. joins Alex Newell as the first gender nonconforming performers to win a Tony Award. In their trip to the press room, J. discussed the impact of his take on Jerry/Daphne in a show that celebrates nonbinary identity. 

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Some Like It Hot Suitcase Ornament Some Like It Hot Suitcase Ornament
Some Like It Hot Quote Socks Some Like It Hot Quote Socks
Some Like it Hot Thirsty Mug Some Like it Hot Thirsty Mug
Some Like It Hot Program Book Some Like It Hot Program Book

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 7/7: THE COTTAGE Begins Previews, Lea Salonga Debuts in HERE LIES LOVE, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/7: THE COTTAGE Begins Previews, Lea Salonga Debuts in HERE LIES LOVE, and More!
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
Video: Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICALVideo: Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL
Meet the Cast of THE COTTAGE, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway!Meet the Cast of THE COTTAGE, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway!

Videos

Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL Video
Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You