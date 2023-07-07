SOME LIKE IT HOT Original Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now on CD, Watch a Behind the Scenes Video Here!

Following its release across steaming and digital platforms earlier this year, Concord Theatricals Recordings released Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) today on CD. The vinyl release is scheduled for Friday, September 1, 2023.

The album is produced by Scott M. Riesett and Tony Award nominee Marc Shaiman, co-produced by Tony Award winners Charlie Rosen, Bryan Carter and Mary-Mitchell Campbell with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. Hunter Arnold, The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron are managers of SLIH Cast Album Limited Liability Company.

Album Track List

What Are You Thirsty For? You Can't Have Me (If You Don't Have Him) Vamp! I'm California Bound A Darker Shade of Blue Take It Up a Step Zee Bap At the Old Majestic Nickel Matinee Poor Little Millionaire Some Like It Hot Let's Be Bad Dance the World Away Fly, Mariposa, Fly You Coulda Knocked Me Over with a Feather He Lied When He Said Hello Ride Out the Storm Baby, Let's Get Good

Recent albums released by Concord Theatricals Recordings include the Grammy Award-winning Into The Woods, starring Sara Bareilles and the Grammy-nominated Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal; as well as Shaina Taub's As You Like It (Original Public Works Cast Recording) and Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank's Spanish-language cast albums of Company and A Chorus Line. Additional recordings include the previously Grammy Award-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, in addition to The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce; DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording); and Jason Robert Brown's Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.

About Some Like It Hot

The most award-winning musical of the season, Some Like It Hot opened at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) on December 11, 2022. This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Tony winner Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Tony winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Tony winner Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.