SIX Writers Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow Sign With Warner Music

The writers of SIX, Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, have signed a publishing deal with Warner Music, according to The Stage.

Warner Chappell Music plans to work with the writers to develop them as "songwriters for contemporary artists", as well as work with them on musical theatre projects.

The company has agreed to a joint venture with SIX's producers, including Kenny Wax, Global Musicals and George Stiles, as well as Paul Lisberg of Loudmouth Music, allowing each party to have a stake in the use of the show's songs on streaming services and on radio.

Mike Smith, managing director of Warner Chappell Music said that Moss and Marlow could be "at the heart of the new creative explosion."

"As well as writing and directing SIX, what really excites me about working with them is developing them as songwriters for contemporary artists," Smith said. "We're already bringing them into writing camps and see a terrific future for them in this area, as well as musical theatre."

It was recently announced that SIX is headed to Broadway! The musical will open at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on March 12, 2020. Performances begin on February 13, 2020.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast, soon to be announced, are backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 300,000 per day making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.

SIX made its North American premiere in May of this year at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in Chicago, IL in a record-breaking run ending on Sunday, August 4. Prior to Broadway, the show will play limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA (August 21 - September 7), the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada (November 2-24) and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN (November 29 - December 22).

