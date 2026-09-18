SHOES OF MIGRATION to Bring Cumbia, Ballet, Salsa and Odissi to Arts On Site

Shoes of Migration: Cumbia, Ballet, Salsa, Odissi, an intercultural dance production exploring migration and identity through four different dance traditions, will be presented at Arts On Site in Manhattan on November 23, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Created and directed by Colombian artist Elisa Toro Franky, the production brings Cumbia, Ballet, Salsa and Odissi together on a single stage, drawing on the migration experiences and cultural backgrounds of its participating artists.

The project grew out of Toro Franky's own experience as a migrant artist and the role dance has played in connecting her with her roots while navigating life away from her place of origin. She subsequently invited fellow artists Jeevika, Leonel, Galen and Thiago, whose backgrounds connect the project to India, Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia and the United States.

“This work stems from the understanding that each of us carries a story, a culture, and a unique way of inhabiting the world,” said Toro Franky. “When we come together with respect, those differences do not separate us: they can become an opportunity to learn from one another and create something new together.”

Rather than treating migration solely as movement between countries, Shoes of Migration considers how the experience can reshape a person's relationship with identity, roots and belonging.

The production places four dance forms with distinct histories alongside one another. Performers appear in pointe shoes, Salsa heels and alpargatas, as well as barefoot, with each form retaining its individual identity while encountering the others onstage.

The performance will also feature live sitar and percussion music from sitarist and composer Galen Passen and percussionist Thiago Trad.

Shoes of Migration: Cumbia, Ballet, Salsa, Odissi will be presented November 23 at 8 p.m. at Arts On Site in Manhattan. The performance will take place in an intimate setting for approximately 50 audience members.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 06 Hrs 10 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Arts on Site Recent Articles INTER-GRANT FESTIVAL Will Celebrate Immigrant Artists in October

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming