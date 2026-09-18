Contest: Win Tickets to BILL PAY THE MUSICAL on Broadway

BroadwayWorld is giving away a pair of tickets to Bill Pay The Musical on Friday, September 25, 2026, at the Broadhurst Theatre. One lucky winner will win two tickets to the one-night-only fully staged, original Broadway musical comedy celebrating Ramp Bill Pay.

Broadway’s most bill-able stars will transform invoices, expense reports, and accounts payable for Ramp's Bill Pay The Musical. Billy Porter. Jessica “Billy" Vosk. Billy Zane. Billiam Shakespeare. Bill from Capitol Hill. Bill-bo Baggins. Plus many more Bills you didn’t even know existed, all coming together for a cavalcade of cost of goods sold.

The musical features original music, sharp comedy, and playful references to Ramp’s Bill Pay product. The show draws on the long history of industrial musicals: elaborate theatrical productions companies once created to introduce products, motivate employees and tell their stories. BILL PAY THE MUSICAL reimagines that tradition for our modern era.

BroadwayWorld will notify the potential winner by email after the drawing. The potential winner must respond within twenty-four (24) hours of notification and provide the information reasonably requested to verify eligibility and arrange attendance. If the potential winner does not timely respond, cannot be contacted, is ineligible, does not comply with these Official Rules, or declines the prize, Sponsor may disqualify that potential winner and select an alternate winner. After verification, Ramp will add the winner and guest to the event list and send arrival instructions. Official contest rules can be found here.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 08 Hrs 07 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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