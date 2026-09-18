Contest: Win Tickets to BILL PAY THE MUSICAL on Broadway
The musical features Billy Porter, Jessica “Billy" Vosk, and Billy Zane.
BroadwayWorld is giving away a pair of tickets to Bill Pay The Musical on Friday, September 25, 2026, at the Broadhurst Theatre. One lucky winner will win two tickets to the one-night-only fully staged, original Broadway musical comedy celebrating Ramp Bill Pay.
Broadway’s most bill-able stars will transform invoices, expense reports, and accounts payable for Ramp's Bill Pay The Musical. Billy Porter. Jessica “Billy" Vosk. Billy Zane. Billiam Shakespeare. Bill from Capitol Hill. Bill-bo Baggins. Plus many more Bills you didn’t even know existed, all coming together for a cavalcade of cost of goods sold.
The musical features original music, sharp comedy, and playful references to Ramp’s Bill Pay product. The show draws on the long history of industrial musicals: elaborate theatrical productions companies once created to introduce products, motivate employees and tell their stories. BILL PAY THE MUSICAL reimagines that tradition for our modern era.
BroadwayWorld will notify the potential winner by email after the drawing. The potential winner must respond within twenty-four (24) hours of notification and provide the information reasonably requested to verify eligibility and arrange attendance. If the potential winner does not timely respond, cannot be contacted, is ineligible, does not comply with these Official Rules, or declines the prize, Sponsor may disqualify that potential winner and select an alternate winner. After verification, Ramp will add the winner and guest to the event list and send arrival instructions. Official contest rules can be found here.
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