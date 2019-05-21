SECOND STORIES Returns To The Triad

One of the most gorgeous voices in New York belongs to the Tony Award nominee for Excellence in Theatre Education, Corinna Sowers Adler, who returns to The Triad Theater on Saturday, June 15 at 3pm in her acclaimed show SECOND STORIES. Following the journeys of fascinating and diverse powerful women, Corinna performs songs that confront situations of love, lust, despair and empowerment. Filled with memorable songs by Stephen Schwartz, Brandi Carlile, Jeanine Tesori, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Bobbie Gentry, Meg Flather and others, singer/actress Corinna Sowers Adler will mesmerize and delight while packing an emotional punch with the songs of Second Stories you will not want to miss!

"Corinna Sowers Adler is a force to be reckoned with both as a vocalist and overall entertainer." - The Huffington Post

SECOND STORIES will feature Jimmy Horan on piano, Christian Fabian on Bass, David Rosenthal on Guitar and Michael Advensky on Drums with backup vocals by Nicholas Adler, Elizabeth Nucci and Mark Szep. SECOND STORIES is an afternoon of story songs that will warm your heart and take you on a journey of the lives of everyday people whose stories are what make them extraordinary. Tickets are $20 and with a two beverage minimum per person. Visit nicoristudios.com for more information.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You