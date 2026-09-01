SCUFF Queer Country Dancing to Return to Guggenheim Rotunda

Works & Process presents a SCUFF Queer Country Dancing Rotunda Dance Party on Monday, September 28, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128. Tickets start at $30.

SCUFF returns to the Guggenheim rotunda for a line dance takeover. In the queer country dance tradition, SCUFF teaches line dancing and partner dancing as a channel for love and self-expression. Beginner-friendly and inclusive of all levels.

Presented in partnership with Guggenheim Member Mondays. Arrive early beginning at 6pm to explore the museum's exhibitions before the program; museum admission is included with your ticket.

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