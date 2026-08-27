Works & Process to Present KEIGWIN + COMPANY's STAGE DOOR at the Peter B. Lewis Theater

Works & Process will present a performance from KEIGWIN + COMPANY on Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater. Tickets start at $15.

Inspired by artists' lives on the other side of the stage door, experience KEIGWIN + COMPANY's community-enhanced show that blends professional performers with community members. Artistic director Larry Keigwin and co-choreographer Nicole Wolcott explore the universal themes of acceptance, aging, and finding your place in the world through the lens of the audition.

Culminating a two-week Works & Process residency at ArtYard in Frenchtown, New Jersey, Keigwin, Wolcott, the company's dancers, and more than thirty community members bring Stage Door to life in a performance filled with backstage antics and surprising emotional moments that capture the imagination and magic of the theater. All are invited to continue the conversation at a reception in the rotunda. This performance is presented in partnership with ArtYard and is the culmination of KEIGWIN + COMPANY's Works & Process residency at ArtYard.

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