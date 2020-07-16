SCHOOL OF ROCK—THE MUSICAL Now Available for Professional Licensing at Concord Theatricals

Concord Theatricals has announced that Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock - The Musical is now available for licensing to professional theaters across North America through the end of 2022. The show continues to be available to North American schools and youth groups. For more information visit concordsho.ws/performschoolofrock

"I'm thrilled that theaters across North America will now be able to show this musical for audiences to enjoy," said Lloyd Webber. "During this very challenging time, it's more important than ever to keep music and the arts as a central part of our education system and School of Rock is a wonderful reminder that music is a fundamental building block in the lives of young people."

"Concord Theatricals is proud to announce the release of Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock - The Musical for professional licensing in North America " said Michelle Yaroshko, SVP of Professional Licensing at Concord Theatricals. "This rocking, family friendly show is an uplifting, loving testimony to the transforming power of music - just the kind of message we're all looking for right now!"

Based on the hit film, School of Rock - The Musical is a hilarious show that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

School of Rock - The Musical opened on Broadway on Sunday, December 6, 2015, at Broadway's Winter Garden, the same theater where Lloyd Webber's Cats reigned supreme for almost two decades. School of Rock played over 1,300 performances and was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lloyd Webber and Glenn Slater) and Best Book (Julian Fellowes). In an unprecedented move, before the Broadway production even opened, Lloyd Webber granted North American schools and youth groups the opportunity to apply to rights to perform the show.

School of Rock - The Musical opened in London's West End on November 14, 2016, breaking all house records at the Gillian Lynne Theatre (a record previously held by War Horse) and was nominated for three 2017 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Lloyd Webber won the Olivier for Outstanding Achievement in Music.

