Orfeh Joins Adam Pascal-Helmed DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Harbour Lights Theatre

Orfeh will join Harbour Lights Theatre's summer production of Dear Evan Hansen in the role of Heidi Hansen, Evan’s hardworking and devoted single mother. Directed by Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal, the musical will run August 6–9 at the Carr Amphitheater in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen is a story about high school students and their families searching for connection in a world that often feels isolating. At its center is Evan Hansen, a boy who will do almost anything to find his place among his peers.

Orfeh is a Tony and Grammy Award-nominated performer whose Broadway career spans some of the industry's most beloved productions. She received a Tony Award nomination for originating the role of Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical and was most recently seen on Broadway as Mama Morton in Chicago. Additional stage credits include Pretty Woman: The Musical, Love, Janis, and Saturday Night Fever. Last summer, she completed her West End debut as Tess in Burlesque The Musical.

Adam Pascal first rose to prominence originating the role of Roger in the Broadway production of Rent, directed by Michael Greif, who would later go on to direct the Tony Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen. Pascal now steps into the director’s chair for Harbour Lights Theatre’s production.

“Orfeh brings an incredible combination of strength, humor, warmth, and emotional honesty to every role she takes on,” said Adam Pascal. “Heidi is such an important character in this story, and I know she’s going to bring tremendous depth and heart to the role. I’m thrilled audiences will get to experience her work in this production.”

Harbour Lights Theatre’s production of Dear Evan Hansen will run for five performances August 6–9 at the Carr Amphitheater with evening performances at 8:00 PM Thursday through Sunday and an additional 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday. Tickets start at $25.