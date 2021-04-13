SCAM NEW YROK Brings Live Magic Back To The City Post-Pandemic

When New York City entered lockdown a year ago, the Society of Conjurers And Magicians (the SCAM) were one week away from launching their live show in the heart of the Theater District.

Quickly pivoting online, SCAM Online, a virtual version of the planned experience, became New York's first weekly live streamed magic show, featuring more than 100 magicians from around the world and reaching hundreds of thousands of fans across the globe. Now, as indoor restrictions on entertainment begin to lift across the city, SCAM New York is proud to be the first to bring magic back to live audiences at their new home, RPM Underground.

Hosted by magicians Harrison Greenbaum (America's Got Talent, Last Comic Standing, and Conan) and Patrick Davis (Speakeasy Magick, Monday Night Magic), SCAM New York is a completely immersive magic experience, custom designed to be as safe as it is entertaining, going above and beyond the federal, state, and local guidelines for COVID-19 safety with people socially distanced in small parties where vaccinated, masked magicians come to them, and state-of-the-art air filters in every room. (For more on the show's extensive safety protocols, visit magicscam.com/covidsafety.)

Building on their smash-hit online streaming show, SCAM Online, private groups ages 21 and up will witness incredible magic and attempt to unravel the mysteries of a more than 2000-year-old secret society through story-driven escape room style puzzles. SCAM New York is a one-of-a-kind experience combining elements of magic, theater, and escape rooms into an evening you'll never forget. (And, if you don't become a member of the SCAM by the end of the night, an experience we hope you'll forget very quickly and tell no one about.)

​SCAM New York takes place at RPM Underground (245 W. 54th St.) every Sunday at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at magicscam.com/tickets and additional information can be found at magicscam.com/live.