SALEM Musical to Record EP With Bryce Pinkham, Kuhoo Verma and More
Score is by Amanda Ribnick and Jennifer Lucy Cook, with a book by T.J. Pieffer and Shelby Solla.
SALEM is set to head into the studio this month to record its upcoming EP. The recording will feature two-time Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham, Drama Desk winner Kuhoo Verma, Tony nominee John-Andrew Morrison, Gabi Carrubba, Lizzy Murray and Katherine Lynn-Rose.
SALEM features an original score with music and lyrics by Amanda Ribnick and Jennifer Lucy Cook, orchestrations by Meg Toohey (Bigfoot, Waitress), and a book by T.J. Pieffer and Shelby Solla. SALEM is produced by Margaret Montavon and Elizabeth Raia for Pipe Dream.
The six-track EP will draw from the musical's score, which is set during the Salem witch trials in 17th-century New England. A ticketed listening event is expected to accompany the album's release. SALEM features music and lyrics by Amanda Ribnick and Jennifer Lucy Cook, orchestrations by Meg Toohey, and a book by T.J. Pieffer and Shelby Solla.
The show is produced by Margaret Montavon and Elizabeth Raia for Pipe Dream.