SALEM Musical to Record EP With Bryce Pinkham, Kuhoo Verma and More

SALEM is set to head into the studio this month to record its upcoming EP. The recording will feature two-time Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham, Drama Desk winner Kuhoo Verma, Tony nominee John-Andrew Morrison, Gabi Carrubba, Lizzy Murray and Katherine Lynn-Rose.

SALEM features an original score with music and lyrics by Amanda Ribnick and Jennifer Lucy Cook, orchestrations by Meg Toohey (Bigfoot, Waitress), and a book by T.J. Pieffer and Shelby Solla. SALEM is produced by Margaret Montavon and Elizabeth Raia for Pipe Dream.

The six-track EP will draw from the musical's score, which is set during the Salem witch trials in 17th-century New England. A ticketed listening event is expected to accompany the album's release. SALEM features music and lyrics by Amanda Ribnick and Jennifer Lucy Cook, orchestrations by Meg Toohey, and a book by T.J. Pieffer and Shelby Solla.

The show is produced by Margaret Montavon and Elizabeth Raia for Pipe Dream.

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