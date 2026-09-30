SALEM Musical to Celebrate EP Release with Listening Party

The team behind Salem will celebrate the release of the show's official EP with a special ticketed listening party. The event will take place on October 14 from 7:00-9:00 PM at Grace & St. Paul's Church in Manhattan. A livestream option will also be available for audiences unable to attend in person. Tickets are on sale today at www.gstpchurch.org/salem.

Soon available on all streaming platforms, the six-track Salem EP features a selection of songs from the musical's original score. With more than seven million views across social media, Salem has built a following for its dark humor, contemporary edge, and irreverent journey through the infamous world of colonial New England.

The evening will feature select live performances by Gabi Carrubba (Bat Boy), Nina White (Spelling Bee), Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves), and Lizzy Murray (Prairie Park).

Guests are invited to mingle with the creative team and fellow Salem supporters while enjoying light bites and beverages. A tarot reading experience will add an extra touch of mystery-and perhaps a glimpse of what lies ahead.

Salem features an original score with music and lyrics by Amanda Ribnick and Jennifer Lucy Cook, orchestrations by Meg Toohey (Bigfoot, Waitress), and a book by T.J. Pieffer and Shelby Solla. The musical is produced by Elizabeth Raia and Margaret Montavon for Pipe Dream.

For more information, visit www.salemmusical.com.

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