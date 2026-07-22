SALEM Musical to Release Six-Track EP This Summer

SALEM, the dark comedy musical will release an EP recording of six tracks this summer. The album will showcase a selection of musical numbers from the show, providing a taste of this dark and humorous journey through 17th-century New England. A forthcoming album release and listening party is also expected in October.

Outlandish conspiracy theories, misinformation spreading like wildfire, and an infamously controversial trial; yep, this is 17th century New England. SALEM is a dark musical comedy that follows Puritan teenager Abby Williams as she plants accusations of witchcraft in an attempt to con her way out of the oppressive, theocratic village of Salem, Massachusetts. After pushing the limits of town gossip, she finds herself centered in a web of witchy conspiracies more intricate than she ever could've imagined.

The Salem EP will feature an all-star cast to be announced. SALEM features an original score with music and lyrics by Amanda Ribnick and Jennifer Lucy Cook, orchestrations by Meg Toohey (Bigfoot, Waitress), and a book by T.J. Pieffer and Shelby Solla. SALEM is produced by Margaret Montavon and Elizabeth Raia for Pipe Dream.

Find out more about Salem at www.salemmusical.com.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming