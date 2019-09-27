Ryan Murphy's HOLLYWOOD Adds Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott & More

Variety reports that "Hollywood" has rounded out its cast with the likes of Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, and more. It was announced yesterday that Tony-nominee Jeremy Pope had joined the series in a major role.

Samara Weaving, Maude Apatow, Joe Mantello, Laura Harrier and Jake Picking make up the rest of the star-studded cast.

The series has been described by creator Murphy as "a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown." Explicit plot details have not been revealed, other than the fact that it takes place in the 40s.

Jim Parsons' Broadway credits include: The Boys in the Band (2018); An Act of God (2015); Harvey (2012); and THE NORMAL HEART (2011). He is also known for playing Sheldon Cooper on THE BIG BANG THEORY (CBS) from 2007 to 2019; a role that won him 4 Emmy Awards. Films include: A Kid Like Jake (2018); Hidden Figures (2016); and THE MUPPETS (2011). He will star in Netflix's film adaptation of The Boys in the Band (2020).

McDermott is reuniting with Murphy after starring in the first two seasons of "American Horror Story."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles